Reflecting on 30 years of democracy in South Africa: a call for legacy and impact

Thabo Mbeki As we mark 30 years of democracy in South Africa, it is a fitting time for both celebration and reflection.

This year, at the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (Abasa) gala dinner in East London, I was honoured to address a distinguished audience, albeit virtually, on the theme “Leading for Legacy: Accounting for 30 Years of Democracy, Forecasting for Collaborative Impact”. This theme could not be more relevant as we face profound challenges while continuing to dream of a South Africa that realises the promises made in 1994. The Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa has led to a remarkable transformation within South Africa’s professional landscape.

From its inception nearly 40 years ago, Abasa has grown from a handful of trailblazing black accountants to an influential network of professionals committed to dismantling long-standing myths about race and intellectual capacity in the accounting field. This progress is thanks to individuals like Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, South Africa’s first black chartered accountant, who broke the myth of racial intellectual inferiority and inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps. However, while we celebrate this remarkable progress, we cannot ignore the difficult truths confronting our nation. Despite the promises of a “better life for all” and the hope of leaving no one behind, our country’s deep-seated inequalities persist.

Economic disparities, high levels of unemployment, poor service delivery, and rampant corruption have perpetuated the suffering of many South Africans. These conditions fuel widespread frustration and the proliferation of political factions, each driven by its short-term gains rather than a cohesive vision for national unity and shared progress. To overcome these challenges, we must reflect on why we are in this situation. Indeed, the positive achievements of our country’s “first age" of democracy – from 1994 to 2007 – show that the crises we face today are not inevitable. During those years, we saw steady economic growth, rising employment, a sustained budget surplus, and the establishment of constitutional bodies that laid the foundations of our democracy. So, what changed?

In seeking to understand this “second age” (2008 to the present), we must go beyond blaming policy or political leaders and turn to critical introspection. As members of South Africa’s black intelligentsia, we – professionals, thought leaders, and public servants – are uniquely positioned to address the root causes of the “general crisis” facing our nation. This responsibility requires, above all, courage, integrity, and intellectual honesty. Professor Nkuhlu, in his reflections on the financial sector, reminded us of the importance of courage and trustworthiness. Chief Financial Officers, he argued, must embody courage to uphold standards of transparency and intellectual honesty, especially when deviations arise.

Today, I challenge Abasa and its members to embrace these qualities. As esteemed leaders in our society, Abasa and its members can lead us forward, not only by excelling in your fields but by actively participating in the broader transformation of our society. This is not simply a task of “empowerment” in the traditional sense of education and training, as important as these are. It is a call to understand our nation's challenges deeply, articulate them clearly, and actively pursue solutions that bridge divides, reduce inequalities, and build trust. Abasa’s influence and reach make it a vital agent for creating the societal cohesion and transformative change we so urgently need. We have a duty to confront and dismantle the myths that continue to impede our progress, including the lingering notion that the failures of today’s South Africa are due to black South Africans’ supposed lack of capacity to manage the complex society we inherited.

This pernicious idea, rooted in the racist narratives of apartheid leaders, remains embedded in the attitudes of some of our compatriots. It is our collective task to dispel such myths through the power of our achievements and the depth of our character. As we forge ahead, let us draw on the virtues of professionalism, competence and a commitment to national betterment. These are the attributes our democracy needs to rise above its current difficulties. Through courage and unity, we cannot only celebrate but also build upon the legacies of our past 30 years.