The president’s address: what was missing in the fight against lawlessness?

Mr President, as a taxpayer and law-abiding citizen of this country, I refuse to be associated with a generation that has failed to manage spaza shops – it is embarrassing! If we can’t manage spaza shops, what else can we manage efficiently?

Three of our biggest problems in this country are lawlessness, politicisation of the administration, and lawmakers who fail to provide the necessary political oversight at local, provincial, and national levels. After listening to the President’s address to the nation on Saturday and reading it twice, I believe he has not done enough to mobilise communities against lawlessness and the paralysis in public service. The President cannot be everywhere and everything to everyone. In municipalities, where councillors are obsessed with who becomes the executive mayor or speaker, what can we expect in terms of quality services, good governance, and ethical leadership?

The President indicated that many municipalities lack capacity and resources. However, there is also a shortage of lawmakers who understand their political oversight roles, leading to political interference and paralysis within administration. The President tried to be modest and diplomatic, but by-laws are the direct responsibility of municipalities. There are officials whose daily tasks include enforcing by-laws and conducting inspections. According to Statistics South Africa, we are at least 63 million strong, and the actual number could be higher if illegal foreign nationals are included. It is unreasonable to expect the President to address everyone’s concerns in his address.

In my view, the President’s address lacked a decisive impact and failed to address lawlessness adequately. Here are the issues that were not sufficiently covered: * Nothing was said about deporting illegal foreign nationals from countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Somalia, and others. * There should be investigations into whether properties used for spaza shops are hijacked and if owners have the necessary legal documents.

*An investigation is needed into why municipal employees responsible for enforcing by-laws fail to execute their duties. *All spaza shop owners should be registered with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for tax collection. *We need to investigate the paralysis in public service and the politicisation of administration at all levels.

* Spaza shop owners must declare where they source their products and ensure compliance with legal and health standards. * An investigation into the quality of lawmakers at all levels is essential to determine their capacity and political will to provide oversight without interfering in administration. It is a good starting point that the President has committed to registering all spaza shops within 21 days. It would be appreciated if this report is shared with the public, outlining which areas are legally zoned for business and the legal steps against landowners aiding lawlessness.

Illegal spaza shop owners who entered the country illegally must be deported and permanently banned from South Africa. This will deter others from attempting illegal entry. I also support restricting foreign nationals from owning or renting spaza shops, as it makes little economic sense when many South Africans are unemployed and reliant on social grants. Mr President, I see no reason why foreign nationals should run spaza shops in South Africa. We must investigate whether these shops are fronts for criminal activities. If they are legitimate, they must pay taxes to SARS as required by law.