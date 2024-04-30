There is no honour in fighting over the ‘Dr’ title

By Sandile Gumede “DON’T think about Oscars.” This is one of the tips that the former editor of the Calgary Herald, Greg McLachlan, gives to novice writers.

In essence, this means that when writing a story, you should give it all without expecting that you’ll win awards or be honoured because of your work. This principle could be applied to various aspects of life – in fact, there are many who contribute to the betterment of society and the country at large without expecting any rewards. These people from all walks of life sometimes get recognition from various institutions such as the Presidency, various royal institutions (locally and abroad), and academic institutions, among many. Now, this takes me to the raging debate about the role of universities among academic institutions that recognise such work by individuals and confer doctorates or professorships.

Some members of the South African of Association for PhDs (SAAPhDs) believe that these individuals who have been conferred with these honorary doctorates (honoris causa) should not be recognised with those titles beyond the gates or context of that institution. They believe that the only people who should be recognised with a “Dr” are those who are PhD holders or who are qualified medical doctors. The proponents of this assertion are that the main people are in academia. Yes, attaining a PhD is not an easy fit, but the life does not end at PhD or a professorship. There are many people who change lives in various ways although they might not be in academia or the medical profession. Some of the academicians insist on being called Dr or Professor not mister, then one wonders whether this is about respect or about an obsession they have with the title. I have heard judges referring to Senior Councils in court as a Mr or Ms without the latter taking offence.

And with the new debate making headlines, this confirms that some have a delusion of grandeur – believing that they are important. What they do in an academic society is important. But there are many others outside of academic society who do amazing things, hence recognition. Some are honoured by the president with special Orders (Order of Ikhamanga, Mapungubwe, among others). Some such as musician Tom Jones and retired football coach Alex Ferguson were knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth III for their contributions in their sectors. Today these individuals are known as ‘Sirs’ – which is a highest honour in England. If we were to follow the same logic of some members of the SAAPhDs, the duo would only be addressed as Sir in England although their influences were felt all over the world.

I believe that this debate could have been triggered by the bogus Bible college that has been conferring this honour to various celebrities. Which is a sham! One must concede that such colleges or institutions are dishonouring the same people that they are trying to respect. However, I believe that we should not throw the baby out with the bath water because of institutions who engage in bad practices. Instead, we should be looking at how best this could be strengthened – not just by honouring people willy-nilly. Another aspect would be to make sure that there is no competition among universities where they end up honouring one person many times in the same field.