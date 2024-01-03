This is murder: stop sacrificing black boys in the name of tradition

LESEGO SECHABA MOGOTSI There are three dogmatic and dangerous groups of people in modern-day South Africa: religious, traditional/cultural and ideological fundamentalists.

The common thread among the groups is that they would not accept that there is no culture, tradition, custom and practice throughout the whole world that is static. This explains partly why black boys in the Eastern Cape are sacrificed annually in the name of tradition and/or cultural ritual, and that few of us see that there is something wrong and criminal about the practice. The traditional and/or cultural passage to become a man in the Eastern Cape is becoming too extreme and dangerous for many black boys. It looks like the traditional and/or cultural beast’s lust for the blood of more black boys in the Eastern Cape will never be satisfied.

The annual counting of the bodies of the boys who died during the traditional rituals to become men have been turned into a annual statistics, with zero accountability by any official at local, provincial and national level. It is bizarre that those who call themselves the leaders of the communities where the boys are sacrificed in the name of tradition and/or culture have not taken responsibility for the death of at least 30 initiates in the Eastern Cape. Annually, we are subjected to the same reaction and response from the traditional, local and provincial government leaders. In the 21st century, there is no compelling reason(s) for a person to be sacrificed in the name of the tradition and/or culture in any corner of our country without anyone taking responsibility for their death that is a result of the rituals.

Some of our outdated and anti-progressive practices must be stopped. There is no need for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a commission of inquiry to investigate the cause of the annual death of initiates in the Eastern Cape. As I write this article, 30 families in the Eastern Cape are grieving the death of their sons who returned from initiation schools in body bags, all in the name of the traditional and/or cultural passage to become men. Is it not strange that none of the traditional teachers, surgeons and principals at the initiation schools hardly come out and accept responsibility for the death of the initiates? I do not understand why boys in the Eastern Cape are being sacrificed when there is enough modern technology, scientific evidence and tested medical options that are available in private and public health-care facilities that can be used for at least the circumcision part of the ritual, while the other teachings can be performed through the normal, modern-day conducive teaching and learning environment.

As much as I want to support the initiative to revive, retain and modernise some of our pre-colonial black traditions, culture and customs in particular, I certainly do not support the annual death of initiates in the Eastern Cape or in any corner of our country – in the name of tradition. The deaths should be treated as premeditated murder. The law enforcement agencies must find those who authorised the initiation schools linked to the death of the 30 boys and charge them with being an accessory to murder. The law enforcement agencies must identify the traditional teachers, surgeons and principals involved and charge them with murder. I also encourage the families of the deceased initiates to consider a class-action lawsuit against all the mayors of the local municipalities, the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs and the Eastern Cape premier.