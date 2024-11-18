Transforming South African higher education for a sustainable future

Dr Linda Meyer As globalisation and technological advancements reshape economies, South African universities confront a crucial challenge: equipping graduates for emerging technology and renewable energy sectors.

Insights from the recent Universities South Africa (USAf) Higher Education Conference underscored the need for the sector to lead with innovative strategies and partnerships. Now more than ever, South Africa’s universities must offer globally competitive and locally relevant education, empowering graduates to thrive in a world marked by rapid change. Globalisation has transformed the educational landscape, requiring universities to maintain international standards while addressing local socio-economic demands. To make matters worse, rising costs and diminishing public subsidies have added pressure to South African universities and students alike, with national student debt reaching R21 billion in 2021 (DHET, 2021).

Financial sustainability is critical as these institutions strive to provide accessible education under increasingly challenging circumstances. With over 60% of Africa’s population under 25, the continent’s education and skills development demand is unmatched (World Bank, 2022). This “youth bulge” presents both challenges and opportunities, as universities can play a transformative role in preparing young people for high-demand sectors such as technology and renewable energy (African Development Bank, 2023). For education to resonate locally, it must reflect African cultural knowledge and indigenous research. Current curricula, which are often based on historical frameworks, limit the inclusion of African perspectives and local knowledge.

This disconnection hampers students’ ability to relate meaningfully to their studies. Incorporating African knowledge systems and decolonising the curriculum is critical to creating an educational offering that is as culturally grounded as it is globally relevant (Mamdani, 2021, Decolonising the African University). While higher education demand surges, enrollment growth at South African public universities has stagnated at around 1.1 million students. This contrasts sharply with the nearly 570 000 matriculants who qualify for higher education each year (Statistics South Africa, 2023). With limited state funding, public universities can only offer around 210 000 first-time enrolment spaces annually, leaving many students to turn to Private Higher Education Institutions where their NSFAS awards may not be used or to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions where their employment prospects are limited. This gap means that many young South Africans face barriers to higher education and economic mobility.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has provided essential support for low-income students. However, NSFAS alone cannot sustain the growing demand and associated costs. For the programme’s sustainability, a system could be introduced where tuition remains free for those who qualify while living and book allowances convert into a payback scheme that graduates repay once they reach a certain income level. This approach could extend NSFAS’s reach and ensure ongoing access for future students (NSFAS, 2023). South Africa’s graduate unemployment rate, while better than the national average, remains troubling at 9.7% (Statistics South Africa, 2024). This disconnect between qualifications and job market demands has sparked concern about the relevance of traditional degrees.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), around 50% of graduates are employed in fields unrelated to their qualifications, revealing a disconnect in the educational pipeline (ILO, 2022). Employers continue to prioritise graduates from select universities over TVET graduates, restricting employment prospects for vocationally trained individuals (CEDA, 2023). To address this, we must expand work-integrated learning (WIL) through incentives and partnerships that link education to real-world skills. Legislative reform could encourage businesses to provide internships and bursaries by offering tax rebates, akin to Section 12H of the South African Income Tax Act, which supports occupational learnerships and apprenticeships (SARS, 2023). This would increase WIL opportunities, enabling students to transition more seamlessly into employment. One glaring skills gap is the shortage of veterinarians. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development (DALRRD) reports that while South Africa graduates approximately 147 veterinarians annually, about 107 emigrate each year, leading to a deficit that impacts the agricultural sector.

Adopting a policy similar to Australia’s, where emigrating graduates repay the public funds invested in their education, could help South Africa retain essential skills and ensure local benefits from education investments. The Council on Higher Education’s Quality Assurance Framework (QAF) is a step toward a more flexible and accountable system. However, bureaucracy still hampers responsiveness to industry needs. Streamlining these processes would empower institutions to introduce programmes aligned with a globalised economy, ensuring that South African higher education remains competitive and relevant.

The debate over academic salaries is contentious. Recent studies from PwC and REMchannel reveal that academic salaries in South Africa are often higher than the national median, raising questions about long-term sustainability. However, discussions around salaries should consider the broader value that academics and universities bring to society. Rather than fixating on salaries alone, universities and the government should focus on resource allocation to maintain educational quality while ensuring financial health. South Africa’s higher education sector faces challenges that demand collective action. Regulatory reform, sustainable funding models, and partnerships with industry are essential to create a system that prepares graduates for impactful careers.

South Africa can build an educational ecosystem that drives economic growth and societal progress by fostering collaboration between academia, government, and private sector stakeholders. As green technology and sustainable development opportunities emerge, innovation and collaboration in higher education are urgently needed. South Africa risks missing out on these critical economic openings without swift adaptation. Now is the time for South African leaders across education, government, and industry to reimagine and reshape higher education, ensuring that tomorrow’s graduates are competitive participants in the global economy and innovators and leaders.