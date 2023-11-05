I was interested to see, from your headline, that our ANC government is calling for a genocide probe against Israel. Where was there concern when more than 1 500 innocent Israeli men, women, children and babies were slaughtered by the ANC’s friends, Hamas, on October 7?

Where was its voice when 350 innocent people were taken hostage, tortured and killed by Hamas? Where was the ANC when a beautiful German hostage was tortured, murdered and then paraded in her underwear through the streets of Gaza? It has become increasingly clear that our government, once having been captured by criminals, has been captured by the BDS. Hamas has raped, tortured and slaughtered innocent civilians but, apparently, this was acceptable to our government, as long as Israel did not protect itself. Hamas is reaping the whirlwind it has sown but cannot accept the consequences.

Unfortunately, there are innocent casualties of war, but let us not forget who started it and who are waging it. There are, unfortunately, innocent Gaza victims of the war, but do you ever see rape, brutality and savagery by the Israelis? That is only accepted when Hamas perpetrates the atrocities. Israel will not accept a ceasefire until all the hostages are safely returned and every terrorist is wiped out, and all this crying to the UN and war crimes commission will not help. As for Mohamed Saeed and Ian Hughes, let me remind them that the Jews have been in this land for

3 000 years, been exiled and returned again and again and it has always been their homeland, having built their two temples there, been ruled by their kings, like David, Saul and Solomon, long before there was anything like a Palestinian, and that they will be there for another 3 000 years after this. The country was a wasteland when the Arabs were in control, but it was the Jews that turned it into a paradise and the best country in the world. * Naurice Sackstein, Birnam Park.

