Unisa’s innovation festival: a celebration of creativity and entrepreneurship

By Noel Ndhlovu The University of South Africa’s upcoming Innovation Festival promises to be an inspiring event as students, faculty and industry leaders unite for a week of dynamic ideas and transformative solutions.

Set for the week of November 25 to 29, the festival is an immersive celebration of creativity and practical innovation, providing a stage for emerging entrepreneurs to present their visions. Hosted across various venues within Unisa’s campus, the event offers a mix of keynotes, pitching sessions, exhibitions, and awards, all aimed at promoting sustainable, impactful development. The festival will kick off with an opening session at the Senate Hall in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building. With opening remarks from Professor Thenjiwe Meyiwa, Vice-Principal for Research, Postgraduate Studies, Innovation, and Commercialization, the session sets an ambitious tone.

Rapelang Rabana, an esteemed Chief Executive Officer and founder of ReKindle Learning, will deliver the first keynote titled “Lessons from the Front Line: Chronicles of a Serial Innovator/Entrepreneur”. Known for her trailblazing work in technology-driven education, Rabana will share insights on resilience and leadership in the innovation ecosystem. Following a brief tea break, attendees will engage with a second keynote on Leadership for an Innovation Society, designed to fuel discussions on fostering an inclusive and forward-thinking environment.

One of the most anticipated events is the Crucible Pitching Sessions. Here, students and staff involved in Unisa’s UniVentures and Innovation Support programmes will present their startup concepts, competing for funding and mentorship from notable sponsors such as AWS, IDC and more. The judging panel will include leaders like Billy Bokako, head of Incubation at SEDA and Ercilia Mata Ubisse of ANDE’s Southern Africa Chapter. These sessions are a vital opportunity for participants to receive feedback from industry experts and vie for awards that can propel their projects to the next stage. The festival continues with a Postgraduate Student Showcase, spotlighting research-driven projects across diverse fields.

Professor Tennyson Mgutshini, executive dean of the College of Graduate Studies, will open the event, followed by a keynote by Professor Vaola Sambo from the College of Economic and Management Sciences, who will share insights into translating academic research into real-world impact. Showcase participants will then break into specialised sessions in Natural and Physical Sciences, Social Sciences, and Humanities, providing an interdisciplinary exploration of projects that address current challenges with innovative solutions. In an exciting culmination, The Forge will host the finals of the Unisa Innovation Challenge, where 14 exceptional projects will compete for coveted prizes.

Hosted in the Function Hall of the Kgorong Building, the finalists will pitch their projects to a panel of judges, vying for seed funding, mentorship, and incubation packages valued at over R2.15 million. These offerings not only support the projects financially but provide invaluable guidance to help them flourish beyond the festival. The Innovation Exhibition at the Science Campus will provide a closer look at Unisa’s ongoing advancements, including exhibits in cutting-edge fields like biotechnology and sustainable engineering.

Visitors can explore themed sections such as Gadget Street, Water Way, and Biotech Lane. Professor M Ntwasa, acting executive dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, will deliver closing remarks for this showcase. The festival’s grand finale, an awards ceremony, celebrates the achievements of participants across categories, including Best Poster Presentation, Best Prototype, Audience’s Choice, and more. With Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula set to deliver the opening address, and entertainment from a popular comedian, the evening promises both excitement and reflection on a week dedicated to impactful innovation.