Unity of humanity highest priority

Flora Teckie Disunity is a danger that the peoples of Earth can no longer endure. Civilisation has evolved to a point where the unity of humanity has become a paramount necessity.

No matter in which part of the world we live, we all feel the impact of the global conflicts, wars and turbulences. It is clear, therefore, that the coming together of the peoples of the world in a harmonious relationship is the most crucial need of today. The Bahá’í International Community states: “Everywhere the signs multiply that the Earth’s peoples yearn for an end to conflict and to the suffering and ruin from which no land is any longer immune. The rising impulses for change must be seized upon and channelled into overcoming the remaining barriers that block realisation of the age-old dream of global peace.” We observed World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development on May 21,a s a reminder of the beauty and richness of different cultures, and the need for valuing the diversity of colours and cultures that are enriching our human family.

It is the Bahá’í view that the recognition of the fundamental oneness of the human race is the prerequisite for lasting unity, and the key to overcoming the prejudices that are dividing us. To accept the oneness of humanity is to embrace the variations that characterise human society, and to desire for every individual the opportunity to develop and express their unique capacities and inherent talents. When we, as individuals, see ourselves as members of one human family, sharing one common homeland, only then will we be able to commit ourselves to the far-reaching changes, on the individual and collective levels, which an increasingly interdependent world necessitates. Furthermore, through spiritual principles one can find solutions for every social problem. Overcoming our prejudices and acceptance of the oneness of humanity require a profound change of heart and a new mindset. It is the power of the Word of God that can produce such a necessary transformation.

The following quotation from the Bahá’í Writings further illustrate this: “Consider the flowers of a garden: though differing in kind, colour, form and shape, yet, inasmuch as they are refreshed by the waters of one spring, revived by the breath of one wind, invigorated by the rays of one sun, this diversity increaseth their charm, and addeth unto their beauty. Thus when that unifying force, the penetrating influence of the Word of God, taketh effect, the difference of customs, manners, habits, ideas, opinions and dispositions embellisheth the world of humanity.” The acceptance of the oneness of human family provides both a unifying vision and the foundation for a new system of values. It has the power to inspire the transformation of individual attitudes and behaviour. It can, at the same time, help chart the structural changes necessary for the emergence of a sustainable pattern of development in a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous global society. Unity of humanity is closely linked with justice, peace, and security. According to the Bahá’í Writings, unless unity is attained – a unity that embraces and honours the full diversity of humankind – true peace and security will remain out of reach.