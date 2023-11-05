We are caught between the blurring lines of happening truth and story truth

The bombing bombing of a hospital in Gaza has started an information war that is shaking the communication world into a new dimension. Time magazine, in a recent issue, stated that “misinformation is warfare”. It is a torrent of true horror, violent pronunciations, sadness and disinformation.

The assault on a medical institution is shrouded in deception, disinformation and misinformation that involves digital warfare on a monumental scale unprecedented in 21st century military assaults. Propaganda is in full swing, and this form of warfare has the potential to polarise public opinion. The devious method of combat is a strategy designed to convince people of something. In today’s mass non-stop global media, war does not take place only on the battlefield, with air strikes and tank manoeuvres, but involves debates and arguments in the media about legality and legitimacy regarding proportional retaliation and the use of hideous weapons banned under international law.

Propaganda, fake information, doctored images, stealthily developed audio voices and conversations have become the newest weapons designed for media combat on a global scale. These are tools to make the necessary sacrifices and contribute mind and money to the prosecution of immoral wars. Today, every conflict has become four-dimensional warfare. It involves military, economic, political and mind-boggling propaganda. In the bloody games of thrones lies become truth and truth become lies. The profound movie, Breaking the Silence: Truth and Lies in the War on Terror, clearly illustrates the sinister global nature of unrestrained military expansionism. Many global conflicts are the victims of fake news. We, as global citizens living in a war-ravaged world, are caught between the blurring lines of happening truth and story truth. Social media and the prejudiced press are all combatants in this gory conflict.

Grabbing global headlines, media soldiers engulf the news platform with old videos, fake photos and video game footage at a sophisticated level that was never seen in recent history. The disgusting hospital attack in Gaza has seen many exercise damage control. The evidence is selectively edited, but frame-by-frame analysis will reveal the trajectory and the launch area of the missile that caused a political global seismic shock that shook humanity. Let all humanity remember the words of George Washington. He uttered these profound words in a letter on August 10, 1794: “Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains to bring it to light”.

The International Criminal Court will stand discredited if it does not investigate, prosecute and punish those responsible for causing the carnage that destroyed the al-Ahly Arab Hospital, and massive war crimes in Gaza. The landscape of the Middle East has been changed, no power on Earth will be able to restore peace among the inhabitants of the holy lands. This is a conflict that could escalate into a war that will surely lead to World War III and the end of the human race. * Farouk Araie, Benoni.

