In recent weeks, some media outlets have spread misinformation, falsely claiming that the South African government’s decision to relocate Taiwan’s office from Pretoria to Johannesburg was made under external pressure. These reports distort the truth, suggesting South Africa is bending to Chinese influence at the expense of its sovereignty. Such assertions fail to grasp the broader context and misrepresent both the South African government’s intentions and its alignment with international law.

South Africa’s Commitment to the One-China Policy First and foremost, it is essential to emphasize that South Africa has long adhered to the One-China Policy, which is internationally recognized and endorsed by over 180 countries, including all major global powers. This principle, established in 1971 by the United Nations General Assembly’s Resolution 2758, asserts that there is only one legitimate government of China — the People’s Republic of China (PRC) — and that Taiwan is a part of this unified China.

By respecting this policy, South Africa is not merely yielding to pressure; it is acting in accordance with its longstanding foreign policy commitments. South Africa’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997 and to recognise the PRC was a strategic choice that aligned with its international obligations and aspirations to foster economic cooperation. Therefore, the recent decision to move Taiwan’s Liaison Office to Johannesburg is entirely consistent with this trajectory and the nation's responsibility to uphold the One-China Policy.

Relocation as a Standard Diplomatic Practice Contrary to the accusations made in some media, relocating the Taipei Liaison Office to Johannesburg — the economic hub of South Africa — follows standard international diplomatic practices. As outlined in the statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on October 18, 2024, capital cities are traditionally reserved for embassies and high commissions of sovereign nations.

Since South Africa no longer maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the presence of a semi-political liaison office in Pretoria created an inconsistency that needed correction. DIRCO’s media statement clarifies that the Taipei Liaison Office’s role in South Africa will remain focused on trade and economic cooperation, and relocating it to Johannesburg reflects this non-political status. Such rebranding will ensure that South Africa’s diplomatic practices remain consistent with international norms, protecting its integrity and preserving its key relationships with nations worldwide.

Rejecting False Narratives of External Pressure Some Western media sources have suggested that South Africa’s decision was made under undue pressure from China. However, such allegations are both baseless and misleading. The South African government has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty in making foreign policy decisions. As DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri pointed out, the decision to relocate the Taipei office was communicated clearly and well in advance, with ample time given to the Taipei Liaison Office to comply.

Furthermore, Ministerial and diplomatic engagements have occurred without third-party interference, refuting claims that external nations dictated the outcome. South Africa, as a sovereign nation, retains the right to engage diplomatically with other countries based on its own interests, not external influences. Accusations to the contrary seek to undermine South Africa’s agency and its carefully crafted foreign policy. Aligning with Global Consensus

Over 180 countries, including the vast majority of the global community, recognize the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China. The One-China Policy is a bedrock principle that governs international relations with Beijing. South Africa, by upholding this policy, ensures its continued integration within the global diplomatic community. As Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated on October 18, 2024, South Africa’s decision is rooted in a globally recognized principle that rejects the notion of “Taiwan independence,” a stance that is unsupportable and unsustainable in the international arena.

By attempting to frame South Africa’s adherence to this global norm as capitulation to pressure, critics are not only misrepresenting the facts but also ignoring the fundamental basis of international diplomacy. It is essential to remember that a minority of countries continue to resist the One-China Policy, aligning with Taiwan’s separatist agenda. In doing so, they risk isolation on the global stage. South Africa’s critics, by adopting the rhetoric of these nations, are essentially calling for the country to return to a state of international isolation — a regressive mindset reminiscent of the apartheid era. Such backward thinking threatens to undo the significant diplomatic progress South Africa has made in recent decades.

Our nation’s foreign policy is built on inclusivity, peace, and respect for international law, and the relocation decision is in full alignment with these principles. South Africa’s Place in the Global Diplomatic Landscape South Africa has earned respect for its commitment to international law and its active participation in global governance structures like the United Nations and the African Union.

The relocation of Taiwan’s office to Johannesburg reflects a responsible, diplomatic move that respects the norms governing relations between sovereign states. Furthermore, it allows South Africa to maintain beneficial economic ties with Taiwan, while adhering to its political obligations under the One-China Policy. The criticisms levied by some media against South Africa’s relocation of the Taipei Liaison Office are both unfounded and misleading. Far from yielding to external pressure, South Africa is exercising its sovereign right to make decisions in line with international standards. Upholding the One-China Policy is not only consistent with South Africa’s foreign policy but also crucial for maintaining its position within the global diplomatic community.