Why Yahya Sinwar should not be compared to Mandela or Luther King Jr

Kenneth Mokgatlhe It was deeply concerning to see many people on social media liken Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, to figures such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. This comparison is not only misguided but fundamentally wrong.

Unlike Mandela and King, who organised their societies through peace, tolerance, and non-violence, Sinwar used hatred and violence to create chaos, not just against Israelis but even against Arabs in Gaza. Mandela and King never resorted to violence or hatred, even when faced with intense adversity. Their influence and leadership were rooted in peaceful resistance to end the systemic injustices that marginalised Black people in South Africa and the United States. Despite some calling for violence in the 1990s, neither Mandela nor the ANC ever attacked white civilians as part of their liberation struggle. Instead, they sought justice through international bodies like the United Nations, emphasising diplomacy over bloodshed.

If Sinwar and his allies were genuinely committed to the Palestinian cause, they would have embraced non-violent mechanisms to seek reforms, just as Mandela and King did. Sinwar’s legacy, however, is far from heroic. Known as the “Butcher of Khan Younis”, he brutally murdered Palestinian Arabs whom he accused of collaborating with Israel. His violent reputation instilled more fear among the people he claimed to lead than among his enemies. Late last year, he initiated a bloody war against Israel, knowing full well that it would be the people of Gaza who would bear the brunt of the suffering. Meanwhile, Sinwar and the Hamas leadership would hide safely in tunnels built at the expense of the people of Gaza.

Israel believes that Sinwar, alongside Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif, orchestrated the horrific October 7 attacks, where over 1 200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 abducted. Today, approximately 101 hostages are believed to be held in Gaza’s tunnels, prompting Israeli forces to wage a war aimed at securing their release. It's important to recognize that this war is between Israel and Hamas, not against the Palestinian people. While Palestinians are tragically suffering the consequences, Israel’s primary objective remains the release of hostages and the protection of its land from future threats.

Sinwar likely underestimated Israel’s response, believing that international scrutiny would prevent retaliation. However, no sovereign nation could witness the slaughter and abduction of its citizens without taking decisive action. Like any other country, Israel has the right to defend itself. Hamas and Hezbollah perhaps thought they could stretch the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to their limits, but the IDF has remained focused on neutralising the masterminds of the October 7 attacks while prioritising the rescue of hostages. Their actions send a clear message: future attacks will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable. Contrary to what some believe, Sinwar was no hero. A true hero is admired for their courage, noble character, and positive achievements.

Sinwar’s legacy is stained by the blood of his own people in Khan Younis and the Israelis he despised. A real hero would never drag his people into a war they were unprepared for, knowing full well the devastation it would bring. What Palestinians truly need is a leader who can rise above the cycle of hatred and teach their children to cherish life, rather than being brainwashed into believing that martyrdom is a noble end. The real path forward for the Palestinian people lies in rejecting the poisonous ideology that promotes hatred toward Jews and instead embracing a vision of peace and coexistence.

Unfortunately, there are powerful figures behind groups like Hamas and Hezbollah who profit from the ongoing conflict and have no interest in seeing the Israel-Palestine issue resolved. Every step toward progress is undermined by those who prioritize their selfish financial gains over the well-being of millions. Until these vested interests are dismantled, the suffering will continue. Kenneth Mokgatlhe is a researcher and political analyst.