We took note of an article published in the "Back in the Day" column of The Star on August 21, 2023.

The column on historically significant events reports, following the Western propaganda reports, that the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, a 10-year non-aggression treaty signed in 1939 between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany "proved to be the fuse" of World War II as the latter broke it "in less than 5 years".

Unfortunately, not only does the column fail to publish the information on the actual date the treaty was signed, August 23, but it also misinterprets the facts to hold the USSR responsible for the outbreak of WWII, along with the German Reich. In the meantime, it is glossed over that it was the Soviet leadership that, after Hitler came to power, made every effort to stop the aggressor and set up a system of collective security in Europe.

These endeavours were blocked by the leading Western powers, Great Britain and France, which eventually found themselves trapped in their own schemes. The Munich Agreement signed by the heads of government of Germany, Great Britain, France, and Italy in September 1938 became the most glaring example of the “policy of appeasement” of Hitler by Western countries. By signing it, the European leaders “green-lighted” the annexation of parts of Czechoslovakia by Nazi Germany, in an obvious attempt—on a larger scale—to channel German aggression to the East.