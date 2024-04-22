Youth plight a consequence of systemic failures and a corrupt political elite

IN THE poignant words of corporate mentalist Amit Kalantri, the essence of youth fades when enthusiasm, excitement and energy towards dreams and goals wane. Yet, this isn’t merely a personal sentiment; it’s a societal reality, often misinterpreted as political apathy. At the recent launch of the Rise Mzansi #PhakamaKZN Plan in Durban, Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, the KwaZulu Natal premier candidate, articulated the frustration of young people whose aspirations are stifled by systemic barriers, corruption, and nepotism within the political establishment.

The promise of 400 000 to 600 000 new permanent jobs by Rise Mzansi’s premier candidates from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, respectively, underscores the belief that unemployment stems from leadership failure and the prevalence of sexual predators in positions of power. Hlongwane-Mhlongo’s vision for job creation, particularly in sectors like tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and corporate services, resonates deeply with the realities faced by South Africa’s youth. The dire situation painted by the Durban Edge, highlighting high unemployment rates and inflation-linked livelihood crises, further validates the urgency of addressing these issues. The exclusionary age limit of 35 in government programmes, established by past legislation, exacerbates the unemployment crisis, disregarding the economic potential of older individuals. With a staggering 16.3 million unemployed and a significant portion of children raised in single-parent households, it’s imperative to reassess policies hindering inclusive economic growth.

Rise Mzansi’s critique of politicians prioritising personal gain over societal welfare reflects a broader sentiment of disillusionment with the current political landscape. The capture of procurement processes for personal enrichment perpetuates inequality and hampers development. South Africa’s political climate is marred by accusations of crony capitalism and tenderpreneurship, challenging the narrative of constitutional democracy. Neo-patrimonialism undermines the growth of democratic accountability by undermining the efficacy and trustworthiness of democratic institutions. Consequently, not only do neo-patrimonial systems offer scant accountability for resource allocation to a select few, but they also foster distrust and diminish the legitimacy of political processes.

This erosion of trust and legitimacy hampers the establishment of robust democratic accountability mechanisms over time. Allowing older individuals to re-enter politics, even under new banners, poses a long-term threat to our democracy. The call for “New Leaders” by Rise Mzansi signifies a demand for accountability, transparency, and a departure from entrenched patronage networks. In essence, the plight of South Africa’s youth isn’t merely apathy; it's a consequence of entrenched systemic failures and a political elite more focused on self-enrichment than public service. Rise Mzansi’s advocacy for change echoes the collective desire for a new era of leadership committed to uplifting all citizens, particularly the disenfranchised youth.