1 000 reasons for giving back with the Street Store

Johannesburg - In Cape Town, M&C Saatchi Abel opened the first Street Store in January 2014 — a rent- and space-free pop-up store that provided homeless people with a respectable, cost-free shopping experience. Since then, the “Force for Good” programme from M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has expanded beyond South African boundaries and has opened in more than 210 locations worldwide.

The not-for-profit project, which is totally open-source and adaptable anywhere in the world, is thought to have benefited over a million people worldwide. The Street Store will have its 1 000th event this year on December 10 at the Haven Night Shelter in Cape Town and the Salvation Army in Johannesburg. “Homelessness is a universal issue, and the Street Store concept was made with this in mind. We understood that there was a significant problem inside our own country, but we also wanted to make it possible for people outside of South Africa to make a difference in their own country as well,” says Mike Abel, executive chairperson of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa.

As of the fourth quarter of 2022, 32.7% of South Africans were unemployed, according to the most recent Statistics South Africa data. In light of the circumstances in South Africa right now, Abel thinks it’s critical to provide those who can’t sufficiently support themselves with some level of empowerment. “The Street Store is an opportunity for the people of South Africa to give back, in whichever capacity they can, to people who are in need. We’re asking people to either give what they can or give some of their time to people who really need it,” Abel adds. Contributing to The Street Store also has a sustainability component because it prevents usable clothing from being thrown out. Every year, large quantities of unwanted clothing find their way to landfills. The Street Store was created to aid in the fight against this kind of trash through its approach to fair trade and sustainability.