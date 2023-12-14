A Christmas miracle: transforming lives at Orlando Towers Estates in Soweto

The holiday season is synonymous with joy and generosity, and this Christmas, the spirit of giving has touched the life of Tshepo Sibanda and his young family. Winner of a heart-warming competition sponsored by MortgageMarket.co.za in partnership with Metro FM, Sibanda’s story is a testament to resilience and the transformative power of opportunity.

Sibanda, a dedicated single father, faced numerous hardships and challenges on his journey. However, the prospect of a brighter future beckoned when he decided to participate in the Win a Home competition. His leap of faith paid off, resulting in him winning a brand-new elegant, fully furnished two-bed, one-bath flat at the modern Orlando Towers Estates — a far cry from the single back room he once called home. The significance of the gift is profound, as this journey marks Sibanda’s first venture into homeownership, providing him and his son with a peaceful sanctuary of their own. When asked what homeownership means to him, Sibanda gleefully replied: “I’m most looking forward to the peaceful nights and peace of mind that I will have after a long day’s work; playing with my son at the play area, having braais with friends and family.”

Adding to the joy is the fact that Sibanda’s new home is nestled within his familiar Soweto neighbourhood, Orlando Towers Estates. The groundbreaking project is in partnership with UrbanDev, Raubex, MortgageMarket.co.zaand SYLT, and it aims to redefine homeownership in South Africa, introducing modern and quality lifestyle living to the township. This first-of-its-kind lifestyle estate goes beyond being a residential space; it’s a secure enclave within a thriving economic hub, providing quality amenities and convenience. In response to the community’s commuting habits, the development aligns with South Africa’s economic recovery mission by prioritising proximity to workplaces, a key factor for first-time homebuyers. To celebrate the completion of the first project phase, MortgageMarket.co.za, the project’s sales and home loan origination partner, joined forces with Metro FM to extend a meaningful gift to one lucky winner.

Tim Akinnusi, the CEO of MortgageMarket.co.za, said: “We believe in the dignity and respect decent housing provides everyday South Africans. Through this competition, we wanted all individuals to appreciate the transformative impact homeownership can have in one’s lives and to never give up on the dream of owning your own home. The fact that the Sibandas got to move in a few weeks before Christmas is just the cherry on top.” As Sibanda looks ahead, he envisions building a lasting legacy for his family. “As a father of a young son, I’m excited and relieved that I have something to leave behind for him when I’m eventually gone. I can finally build a legacy for my family. This has truly changed our lives for the better.“ The completion of the first phase of the Orlando Towers Estates development marks a significant milestone, with property registration and transfers set to conclude this month.