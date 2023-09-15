A dozen reasons to enjoy Savanna with the launch of 330ml 12 Pack

Your favourite value pack is officially back on shelves. We know some days are best spent outside, but on other days, the perfect setting is in the comfort of home with your people.

Johannesburg - South Ahh, do you remember the Savanna 330ml 12 Pack? The people spoke, and, again, Savanna listened in true Siyavanna fashion.

And it’s for those days that 12 crisp, dry Savanna Premium Ciders are best suited to qualify you as the host with the most when the squad links up at the home base.

Think braais, house parties, pizza nights, boys’ nights, girls’ nights and those movies and series marathons – you set the occasion with a dozen reasons to love Savivi.

“We know there are countless reasons to love Savanna, but we’ve highlighted 12, packaged in value for Savanna’s loyal fans and the social settings we enjoy. We’re excited to bring back the Savanna Dry 330ml 12 pack, and of course, with the same crisp and dry taste of the Savanna Dry we know and love,” said Kayla Hendricks, brand manager of Savanna Cider.