A sparkling occasion not to be missed

The Johannesburg Cap Classique and Champagne Festival will be held at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton on March 25 and 26, from 11am to 4pm, in Gauteng.

The two-day event, which is sponsored by Sanlam Private Wealth, will showcase some of the best Cap Classiques made in South Africa by producers such as Amari, Ayepyep Bubbly, Benguela Cove, Black Elephant Vintners, Bon Courage, Boschendal, Graham Beck, House of Azari, Khulu, Kleine Zalze, Krone, L’Ormarins, Paul René, Steenberg, Villiera, and WCellar. WCellar provides champagnes such as Champagne Deutz, Guy Charbaut’s Carrol Boyes Champagne, and Champagne Comtesse Alexia.

The organiser, Darielle Robertson, said: “There will be over 50 different bubblies for festival-goers to taste, and this year we are especially pleased to have on board several black-owned bubbly brands, such as Amari, Ayepyep, House of Azari, and Khulu – all Cap Classiques that are up there with the best of them and just waiting to be tasted and enjoyed!”

“The festival will have an elegant, chic garden party feel with a blue and white theme and prizes awarded each day to the best-dressed man and woman.”