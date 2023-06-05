A walk to remember – Unisa celebrates 150 years of excellence in distance learning education with walk

Kicking off Unisa’s milestone power event with the Unisa Press “Road to Democracy walk” is a feat that will forever be engraved in the university’s legacy, as Unisa celebrates 150 years of contributing to distance learning education. What we are walking for

The walk aims to bring awareness to the many aspects of democracy and freedom that are enjoyed today, and the role played by various stakeholders in our freedom. The key historic moments of the evolution of South African democracy are captured in a book series published by Unisa Press. “The Road to Democracy multiple volume series” is one of Unisa’s flagship historic series commissioned by former President and Chancellor Thabo Mbeki. The series lays out in detail the activities that took place in South Africa’s journey to freedom and democracy, with support from the rest of the African continent and abroad. As part of the 150 year celebration series of events, Unisa Press is partnering with the Department of Institutional Advancement, Employee Health & Wellness Relations; as well as external partners, the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Independent Media.

To participate in this walk on Saturday, June 17, you can register here Why we are walking The purpose of the walk is to revive memories of our historic past and imbue, especially the youth, the ideals of freedom which we must continue to cherish amid current events. There is so much to be learnt from predecessors’ contributions from Africa, globally, the youth and women, who participated in the transition to South African democracy. South Africans must remember June 16 as an event that spurred the youth to fight for democracy, and which activated a series of other socio-political events of the struggle detailed in the 10-volume book series.

Celebrating 150 years in distance education In its long history, Unisa has supported numerous liberal veterans with their education journey. Many Unisans will participate in making this walk a success. Therefore, you can also make your walk count towards further building another 150 years of freedom and democracy, through Unisa’s contribution to education. Let it also be a moment to rejuvenate your health. Unisa’s Employee Health and Wellness says walking has several health benefits and encourages participation in the walk. For that reason, tie up your takkies and indulge in health and leisure as you also socially connect with colleagues or friends.

The route The walk will begin at Unisa’s main campus in Pretoria at 7:30am and will pass historical landmarks and sites of significance that depict the struggle towards SA’s democracy. These landmarks are en route to Freedom Park. They were identified by historian Professor Sifiso Ndlovu, editor of the volume series, and include the Unisa main campus, Pretoria Station with its historic Herbert Baker station building, the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre and the Freedom Park Heritage Museum. The walk ends at the Freedom Park Heritage site, which is a significant landmark of South Africa’s liberation and the preservation of the history of South Africa.