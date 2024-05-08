Nestled amid the majestic Northern Drakensberg mountains, midway between Durban and Johannesburg, is the aha Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre – one of the country’s premier getaway destinations. This award-winning, four-star, self-catering mountain village promises guests an unforgettable time away. Families and nature lovers can explore their surroundings with this luxury Drakensberg accommodation as a home base.

Superbly equipped deluxe chalets promise guests breathtaking views of Southern Africa’s highest mountain range. Enjoy a range of sports and leisure activities for all ages, offered on-site, or spoil yourself with a treatment at the stunning Be Spoilt Beauty Salon & Spa. Whether it’s for a day, a weekend or even longer, booking your stay at Alpine Heath promises an unforgettable time away! aha Alpine Heath Resort and Conference Centre offers guests the following: conferencing facilities, luxurious accommodation, many great dining options, a village market providing groceries and curios, wellness treatments at Be Spoilt Beauty Salon & Spa and a wide range of activities on site and nearby. Deluxe chalets

Each of our 100 deluxe chalets is beautifully appointed and includes all the conveniences you may need during your stay. Each chalet has a private braai facility, a comfortable lounge, kitchen and dining area. Your chalet also includes a fireplace and patio, plus the convenience of a telephone, satellite TV and good cellular reception and FREE wi-fi. Enjoy all that we have to offer The Drakensberg mountains are a favourite destination for avid hikers, climbers and outdoor enthusiasts. Aha Alpine Heath provides the perfect base to explore the region and for a host of holiday pursuits. Sports enthusiasts can indulge in a multitude of activities nearby, ranging from horse riding and fishing to quad biking, paintball and canopy tours.

On site, there is a seven-day-a-week activity programme which can be tailored for all ages. The adults can relax by the pool while the kids enjoy a round of putt-putt and take part in the kid's entertainment programme. There are also two tennis courts, a squash court and volleyball court and a fully equipped gym in the village, providing something for everyone. Accommodation Aha Alpine Heath Resort offers 100 deluxe chalets, each beautifully appointed and equipped with all the conveniences you may need during your stay. These three-bedroom chalets can sleep six quite comfortably in one en-suite master bedroom and two double rooms (each fitted with twin beds).

Each chalet has a comfortable lounge, kitchen and dining area. Your chalet also includes a fireplace and patio. For those guests wanting to take advantage of the self-catering facilities, the kitchen is equipped with crockery and cutlery. Each chalet also has a private braai facility. Dining

There are many great dining options at five on-site eateries at aha Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre. Guests with a healthy appetite can enjoy the culinary delights of La Gruyere’s Restaurant or an authentic Italian-style meal at the Pizza Inferno. The coffee shop, pool bar and Muzo’s Studio Bar offer more laid-back options, with simple, no-fuss meals. Those opting for self-catering meals can purchase fresh ingredients from the delicious produce at the local village market. Coffee Co.

Whether it’s your morning brew, an afternoon pick-me-up or a social buzz you’re looking for, grab a table at Coffee Co., our laid-back coffee bar. For your caffeine fix choose from our cappuccinos, espressos and lattes and for those feeling peckish, order something to eat from our à la carte menu or buffet. Gruyéres Restaurant This stunning restaurant offers either an à la carte, light snack menu or buffet-style breakfast and dinner.

Pizza Inferno This Italian-style pizzeria serves authentic meals and pizza made in a wood-fired oven. Muzo’s Studio Bar

After a day filled with sightseeing and activities, dig into something delicious on our snack menu – it surely caters to all tastes! Pool bar Relax with a refreshing cocktail in hand and a scrumptious tummy-filler to tuck into at the resort’s sparkling pools.

The Village Market and Square Stock up on general items, such as freshly baked bread and pastries, farm eggs, cheeses, a variety of cold or marinated meats, braai packs, milk, fruit and vegetables at the Village Market. The charming Village Square provides a unique shopping experience. Events and conferencing

Ideally located midway between Durban and Johannesburg and with the majestic Drakensberg Mountains as a stunning backdrop to any occasion, the aha Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre is the perfect venue for your event or conference, from the wedding of your dreams to a prestigious gala dinner or year-end function. With nine superb venues, aha Alpine Heath is proud to offer outstanding service and equipment. Excellent team-building programmes are also offered. Should you book all 100 chalets, exclusive use of the resort and its facilities is guaranteed.

Weddings Host the wedding of your dreams as the space and tranquillity create a haven of peace and a sense of well-being. Take in the scenic mountains and enjoy the crisp mountain air. Perfectly situated midway between Johannesburg, Durban and Bloemfontein, Alpine Heath Resort awaits… Activities

aha Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre boasts an impressive array of sports and leisure activities. WOW Kids Zone Let your children join in, free of charge! aha Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre‘s WOW Kids Zone offers a wide variety of activities for kids, from outdoor arts and crafts to ping-pong and indoor gaming on PlayStations. You can view the seven-day-a-week Kids Entertainment Programme in The Heath, our exciting weekly newspaper.

For educational activities such as bug hunting, bush collage-making, biscuit decorating and treasure hunting, your children can also join the Little VIP Club for the day. All the equipment you may need can be collected next door to the WOW Kids Lounge, at the Leisure Desk from 08h00 – 17h00. On-site activities

There is a wonderful variety of sports and leisure activities for all ages on offer, ranging from board games, miniature golf and trampolines to fishing, volleyball and swimming. For those looking to relax and rejuvenate, treat yourself to a treatment at our stunning Be Spoilt Beauty Salon & Spa. Miniature golf: Enjoy this challenging course. Table tennis: Train your hand-eye coordination and reflexes in the WOW Kids Lounge.

Tennis courts: Book a court at the Leisure Desk from 08h00 – 17h00, otherwise at the reception. Squash courts: Book an indoor court at the Leisure Desk from 08h00 – 17h00, otherwise at the reception. Pool & darts: Equipment for pool and darts can be collected at the Leisure Zone or our reception area if the Leisure Zone is closed.

Other on-site activities: Fishing, swimming pools, trampoline area, volleyball courts. Horse riding For a truly immersive experience, why not explore your surroundings on horseback? Interact with our lovely Nooitgedacht horses on an outride at the equestrian centre. For romantic trail rides, enjoy a deliciously prepared picnic basket in the serene setting of the mountains. Our fun Horse Play programme caters to all levels of experience and includes washing, feeding and grooming the horses under supervision.

Outrides: Choose between a 1-hour or 2-hour guided outride. Pony rides: The little ones can enjoy scheduled daily rides during peak season and over weekends and public holidays during off-peak season. Hiking

Explore the exciting Drakensberg hiking trails that Natal’s Northern part of the mountains offer. Punctuated by the peaks from Sungubala to Babangibona, Vultures Colony, Mount Lebanon and Baboon Rock, a hike in the area will have you chancing upon precious streams that flow into Putterill and Wanhoop and, in turn, drain into the Tugela River. Alpine Trails take you on adventures through open grassveld and pockets of Proteas along hillside slopes and crystal-clear streams. A variety of flowers and game find their habitat around the rivers. Our walking and Drakensberg hiking trails include the Oribi trail, Yellowwood trail and a signature route that is near local attractions. aha Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre offers 150 kilometres of permanently marked mountain bike trails with routes for all levels of experience. You are guaranteed memorable climbs, exposed traverses, breathtaking views and thrilling downhills.