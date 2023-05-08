Be bold and say hello to full and fab lips on Mother’s Day

Johannesburg - If you’ve been avoiding matte lipsticks in fear of your lips drying out, cracking and spoiling your look, then this is your sign to be bold and take the plunge with Essence’s 8H Matte Liquid Lipsticks - now boasting a brand new look! Just keep an eye out for its transparent bottle filled with its highly-pigmented formula and a built-in applicator so that you can easily colour match and take your lips from drab to fab in an instant!

Don’t worry, with Essence’s 8H Matte Liquid Lipsticks’ new look, we’re still saying goodbye to dry and uncomfortable lips and hello to full, pout-ready lips that feel both light and pleasant. Its long-lasting formula can be applied effortlessly thanks to its creamy liquid texture. As your lips are coated, watch as its fast-drying formula transforms into a matte finish with instant colour payoff - no need to rub your lips together! Available in nine, colour-rich shades from classic nudes to vibrant pinks and vintage reds, there’s a bottle that will leave your lips feeling comfortable, pleasant and bursting with colour for every occasion. With its lifestyle and smudge-proof formula, you don’t have to worry about ruining your lips on the go. Each of the nine shades are both water and kiss proof, leaving you with one more thing to smile about. Pro tip: always ensure your lips are exfoliated with a gentle lip scrub followed by a lip balm to ensure they are well-hydrated before applying matte lipstick. This will ensure a smooth, flawless finish and an even richer colour payoff. Expect a pleasant sensation with no uncomfortable drying for up to 8 hours thanks to its clean formula free from the nasties such as alcohol, acetone, parabens and preservatives - all known to cause dry and cracked lips. Its vegan formula is also gluten free so your lips are in safe hands.

Say hello to full and fabulous lips in an instant with Essence 8H Liquid Matte Lipstick - now with a new, chic look. Certified lifestyle proof, each shade boasts a long-lasting, colour payoff with a mattifying finish that will make dry and uncomfortable lips a thing of the past. No matter the occasion, all you have to worry about is putting on your best smile thanks to its water and transfer-proof formula free from all the nasties. Available in nine luxurious shades for just R81.95 both online and in-store at the following retailers: Ackermans Woman, Clicks, Dis-Chem, Edgars, Foschini, Legit, MediRite, SkinMiles, Superbalist, Takealot, Woolworths and www.houseofcosmetics.co.za. Happy shopping, gorgeous! #lipsgetloud In celebration of Mother's Day and NEW essence 8H Matte Liquid Lipsticks, The Star is giving away five x R1000 essence cosmetics vouchers for www.houseofcosmetics.co.za to five lucky readers. To stand a chance to win a voucher, SMS #LIPSGETLOUD followed by your name, surname and email address to 33258. Terms and Conditions apply. SMS cost R1.50 each.