Brickfair 2023 promises to create a world of wonder

Brickfair 2023 stands as Africa's premier LEGOⓇ exhibition, presented in partnership between Menlyn Park and the Menlyn LEGO Certified Store. Boasting a grand showcase of LEGO creations crafted by passionate enthusiasts hailing from the country's top three LEGO User Groups (LUGs). This event offers a unique opportunity to not only admire the incredible LEGO structures but also to connect with the talented individuals who breathe life into these bricks.

Furthermore, this year’s expo will be covered by Beyond The Brick TV, the international YouTube sensation dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts which is a Brickfair and Menlyn Park first. This Brickfair is set to be bigger than previous years – fitting as Menlyn Park is the biggest shopping centre in Africa with a GLA of over 177 000m² and over 400 stores of retail heaven. Brickfair 2023 will be introducing a reinvigorated Kids programme which will include a LEGO Play Pit, a LEGO Bowling Alley as well as a LEGO Wall and a giant Noughts-and-Crosses.

Brickfair 2023 will also host an exciting Robotics installation from the WRO; the World Robot Olympiad is a global robotics competition for young people. The World Robot Olympiad competition uses LEGO Mindstorms manufactured by LEGO Education. Brickfair 2023 will kick off tomorrow until Sunday (on the 28th of October and run until the 29th of October 2023). The event will take place on the ground floor. Drive in via Garsfontein Road, Park on level 3 of the Yellow parking and enter via Entrance 12 for easy access. This family treat is free to the public and will be open from 9am to 5pm on both days. Shoppers will receive double reward points on offer that weekend at the LEGO Certified Store.