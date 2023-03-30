‘Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story’ to be staged at Teatro at Montecasino

Johannesburg - The hit rock 'n' roll jukebox musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” is being performed live and rockin at the Artscape Opera House by Pieter Toerien until April 16. This unique and new jukebox musical, which is larger and better than anything ever performed in South Africa, is directed by Nick Winston of the West End, and it tells the story of Buddy's rapid ascension to the top of the record charts during the heyday of rock 'n' roll.

Niall Griffin, who won the Fleur du Cap prize, created the exciting sets and costumes, while Wessel Odendaal, who won the Naledi award, oversaw the soundtrack. Singer-songwriter frontman Jethro Tait portrays the great Buddy Holly, leading the all-South African cast. The audience is rocking and rolling like it’s 1958 thanks to this exciting young performer! Bethany Dickson and Keaton Ditchfield are joined in the ensemble by the best South African actors, along with Michael Stray, Chad Baai, Gianluca Gironi, Thoko Jiyane, Che-Jean Jupp, Gerard van Rooyen, Koketso Mere, Gabriela Dos Santos, Nic Sedgewick, Virtuous Kandemiri, Sindiswa Ndlovu, Stephan Bezuidenhout and Morgan Marshall.

The hit rock 'n' roll jukebox musical ‘Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story’ is being performed live and rockin. Picture: Supplied. All the classic songs, including “That’ll Be The Day”, “True Love Ways”, “Oh Boy”, “Peggy Sue”, “Chantilly Lace”, “La Bamba”, “Rave On”, “Johnny B. Goode” and a lot more are included. The show runs for around two hours and 25 minutes (including a 20-minute intermission). Age restriction: appropriate for those 8 years and older.