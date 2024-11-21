Cadbury inspires Mzansi to give a little thanks this festive season

South Africa is a nation seeped in the spirit of Ubuntu. However, over the past few years the nation’s global generosity ranking has dropped significantly, according to the Charities Aid Foundation World Giving Index (2022). This was when Cadbury, a brand synonymous with generosity, stepped up to inspire South Africans to showcase their generous nature through a simple thank you.

The 2023 Cadbury Give A Little Thanks initiative, sparked a resurgence of generous gestures, resulting in an outpouring of over 100 000 heartfelt thank you’s, from across Mzansi, recorded via the Cadbury GeneroCity Map digital platform. Additionally, South Africa rose a significant 30 points on the World Giving Index over the period indicating our innate want to be generous even when times are tough. This festive season Cadbury aims to amplify and celebrate South Africa’s enduring spirit of giving with the return of its Give A Little Thanks campaign.

Ashita Daya, senior brand manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk, shares: “Last year, we were overwhelmed by the enduring response received from South Africans to this heartwarming campaign. “This year, we’re taking things a step further by offering even more opportunities to express generosity. Through sharing an expression of thanks via Cadbury.co.za or by visiting the Cadbury Generosity Journey stand at the Emperor’s Palace Christmas Village, South Africans can immerse themselves in a memorable festive experience that embodies the gift of giving.” Visualising the impact of kindness with the GeneroCity Map

Building on its recent success, Cadbury is proud to reveal an enhanced version of the GeneroCity Map. This innovative digital platform tracks and visualises acts of kindness across South Africa in real time, allowing Mzansi to witness the growing wave of generosity as it spreads throughout the provinces. The platform not only tracks traditional forms of giving but also highlights simple acts of kindness, shared moments, and expressions of gratitude. “The GeneroCity Map has evolved into a powerful tool which uses heat mapping technology to track generous activities across provinces. It aims to offer a tangible representation of how small acts of kindness can come together to create a wave of positive change,’’ says Daya.

While the first version laid the foundation for South Africans to track their expressions of gratitude, version two aims to amplify this momentum, creating a ripple effect of heartwarming gestures throughout the country. An immersive experience of giving through the Cadbury Generosity Journey Cadbury has partnered with Emperors Palace to bring the Cadbury Generosity Journey to life at its Christmas Village, which will be open to the public from November 22 to December 31.

The goal is to inspire South Africans to embrace their own ‘glass and a half’ of generosity through exciting experiences that help them express heartfelt gratitude to those who have made their year special. The Generosity Journey offers visitors engaging stations that encourages them to actively engage in meaningful ways to “Give A Little Thanks”. From personal moments of appreciation to interactive experiences, the journey will invite all to share in the spirit of kindness, while celebrating the joy of giving.

This immersive experience, is designed to make gratitude a tangible part of the holidays, providing an opportunity for South Africans to spread kindness, uplift one another, and share in the warmth of the season. Give a Little Thanks with the Cadbury Festive Range Cadbury is offering South Africans a heartfelt way to express their gratitude, with the return of its limited-edition Cadbury Festive Range — a truly special token of appreciation to share with loved ones this holiday season.