Cadbury inspires South Africa to give a little thanks this festive season

Although South Africa is a nation seeped in the spirit of Ubuntu, according to the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) 2022 World Giving Index* the nation’s global generosity ranking has dropped since 2021. According to the study, while global generosity grew, the country’s index score decreased by 6%, from a global ranking of 21 in 2020 to 87 in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa commented that while South Africa’s generous nature was still evident, the effects of economic and social pressure on the population, especially in a post pandemic world, has impacted our giving behaviour. As a brand rooted in generosity, Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched a campaign asking South Africans to ‘’Give a Little Thanks this Festive Season’’, a reminder that acts of generosity don’t have to be grand gestures for them to be felt and remembered. They can be a simple moment of appreciation or quality time spent with loved ones to brighten their day. These are the acts that make the biggest impact. Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Category Lead for Chocolate, said: “We’re asking South Africans to embrace this initiative by offering heartfelt gestures of gratitude to those who have positively impacted their life this year. Calling on them to pause and acknowledge the people who have made a difference. These heartfelt thank you’s will be celebrated across Mzansi, in real-time, through the newly introduced Cadbury GeneroCity Map.”

The interactive map visually tracks how each South African province ranks based on the moments of sharing, generosity, kindness, and selflessness individuals share during the festive season. Giving us a view of which Mzansi province is leading with generosity. This is achieved through the map’s heatmap technology which lights up when a gesture of generosity is shared. UNITING SOUTH AFRICANS IN SHARED GENEROSITY Cadbury is bringing the people of Mzansi more opportunities to express their generosity when they visit the Cadbury GeneroCity Studios where they can immerse themselves in a memorable festive experience. The Cadbury GeneroCity Studio will be at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg between December 12 to 18 before moving to Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban from December 19 to 24.

THE LIMITED-EDITION CADBURY FESTIVE RANGE IS BACK What better way to give a token of thanks to those around you than with the special-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Festive Range. It features four festive 150g slabs, including the delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk Festive Gingerbread, Cadbury Dream Cinnamon Crunch, Cadbury Dairy Milk Butterscotch & Crushed Almonds, and the Cadbury Dream Coconut & Hazelnut Bliss. The range also includes Cadbury Santa and Reindeer-shaped chocolates and the ever-popular Cadbury Dream-coated Whispers Snowballs with their malted honeycomb centres. The Cadbury Festive range, which is ideal for gifting, sharing, and treating friends and family over the season of giving, is available from all major retailers nationally while stocks last.

Visit Cadbury.co.za and discover how you can give a heartfelt thanks and join the #CadburyGiveALittleThanks conversation at: @CadburyDairyMilkSA @CadburyDairyMilk_SA