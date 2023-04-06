Catch two hot new shows at the Barnyard Theatre

When last did you get out and experience a live show at the Barnyard Theatre? There are two new shows at the Gauteng venue. Don’t miss out on the Easter specials: reduced ticket prices at R175 a person; children under 12 get free entry. Select Wednesdays and Thursdays are "buy one, get one free", and pensioners get 50% off on Sundays. The Easter Special is valid on select dates at select venues until April 30.

When it comes to the performers, one can enjoy a mix of familiar, long-standing musicians and exciting, fresh, new talent on stage. It is this variety of musical talent and flair that enables The Barnyard Theatre to grow and showcase South Africa’s best. It’s My Life is at Emperors Palace Barnyard. With 18 sold-out shows, it’s proving to be a huge hit. Nothing gets the heart racing quite like a good rock ‘n’ roll playlist on the open road. Enjoy hits from Bon Jovi, The Eagles, Creedence, ZZ Top, Springsteen, ACDC, Guns N’ Roses, Bonnie Tyler, Shania Twain, Fleetwood Mac, and more.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is at Menlyn and Silverstar Barnyards. Whether you’re a life-long movie fan or just looking for a night of top entertainment, this is the perfect Barnyard Show for you. Enjoy your favourite movie soundtracks, including Grease, Saturday Night Fever, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Flash Dance, Footloose, Dirty Dancing, La Bamba, Fame, and many more. Highlights include Shallow from A Star is Born, Hold My Hand from Maverick, and the title songs from Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen), Rocket Man (Elton John), and Mamma Mia! (ABBA).