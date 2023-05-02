‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ opera a first for Ekurhuleni

Johannesburg - One of the most well-known operas in the world, Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni, will be performed for the first time ever at Carnival City’s Mardi Gras theatre on June 3, 2023. Loveline Madumo plays Santuzza; Linette van der Merwe is Lola; Lethokuhle Skosana is Turridu; Tracey Lee Booyens plays Mmama Lucia; and Sbani Mwelase is Alfio in this show.

They will be joined by the Ijadu choir, which is being organised by Thami Zungu, a recent graduate of New York’s famed Juilliard School. The historic opera experience in Ekurhuleni is expected to increase the City’s creative economy and establish it as a significant opera and classical production hub. Directed by Bongani Vilakazi, who most recently directed various theatre plays such as Carmen by Bizet. One of the most well-known operas in the world, which has been performed in all the major opera houses around the globe will be performed by this line-up of the nation’s top opera singers. The goal is to elevate Ekurhuleni to a national leader in opera and classical performances.

Linette van der Merwe plays Lola. Picture: Supplied. Possibilities are infinite with Carnival City leading from the front in its support for arts and culture organisations. The Covid-19 pandemic made the situation intolerable for artists and fans, which is why this initiative is crucial. This initiative will boost opera and classical music, which have been declining due to a lack of funding and opportunities for artists. As a result, the majority of our internationally renowned opera stars have migrated to other countries. The arts sector is already drawing audiences from all across the nation, which is good for the City’s tourism industry.

Cavalleria Rusticana is a must-see opera presented by BE-100 in collaboration with Carnival City, RYT Culture, Toro Creatives, and the Saturday Star, with the support of arts and culture organisations. Tickets cost R180 for pensioners and R280 for general admission at Computicket. Lethokuhle Skosana plays Turridu. Picture: Supplied. https://tickets.computicket.com/event/cavalleria_rusticana_opera/7209940/7209944/3808.