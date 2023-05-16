‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ opera live at Carnival City

Johannesburg - A concert version of one of the most well-known operas in the world, “Cavalleria Rusticana” by Pietro Mascagni, will be performed for the first time at Carnival City’s Mardi Gras Theatre on June 3. Loveline Madumo will play Santuzza, Linette van der Merwe will play Lola, Lethokuhle Skosana will play Turridu, Tracey Lee Booyens will play Mamma Lucia, and Sbani Mwelase will play Alfio in this production.

They will be joined by the Ijadu choir, which is being organised by Thami Zungu, a recent alumnus of New York’s famed Juilliard School. The iconic opera experience in Ekurhuleni is expected to increase the city’s creative economy and establish it as a significant opera and classical production hub, directed by Bongani Vilakazi, who most recently oversaw various theatre plays of “Carmen” by Bizet. One of the most well-known operas in the world, which has been performed in all the major opera houses around the globe, will be performed by this line-up of the nation’s top opera singers. The goal is to elevate Ekurhuleni to a national leader in opera and classical performances.

Possibilities are infinite with Carnival City leading from the front and support from arts and culture organisations. The Covid-19 pandemic made the situation intolerable for artists and fans, which is why this initiative is crucial. This initiative will boost opera and classical music, which has been declining due to lack of funding and opportunities for artists. As a result, the majority of our internationally renowned opera stars in the country have migrated to other countries. The arts sector is already drawing audiences from all across the nation, which is good for the city's tourism industry.