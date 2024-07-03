Celebrate Women’s Month and 30 years of democracy with ‘Divas in Concert’

In honour of Women’s Month and to celebrate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, the “Divas in Concert” event will take place on August 10 at the Marks Park Sports Complex. This monumental event, starting at 10am until 6pm, promises to be a captivating celebration with an all-female line-up, showcasing a multi-musical genre and multi-generational performances.

“Divas in Concert” is an annual music event dedicated to celebrating female artists and their contributions to the music industry. This year’s concert is particularly special as it coincides with Women’s Month and the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democracy, making it a significant cultural celebration. The concert boasts a stellar line-up of celebrated artists who will light up the stage: * Thandiswa Mazwai: Renowned for her soulful voice and powerful performances, Thandiswa has been a significant figure in South African music for decades.

* Simphiwe Dana: Known for her unique blend of jazz, Afro-soul, and traditional music, Simphiwe’s performances are both captivating and thought-provoking. * Makhadzi: Bringing the vibrant sounds of Limpopo, Makhadzi’s energetic performances are sure to get the crowd dancing. * Ziza Muftic: A versatile artist with a rich jazz background, Ziza adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the line-up.