Celebrating and elevating the food and beverage sector across the continent

The premium food and beverage market in Africa is expected to reach $44 billion by 2025, with top trends revolving around ethical, local and organic produce. About dmg events – South Africa

dmg events is a leading organiser of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 20 countries and organising more than 90 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425 000 attendees and delegates annually, we organise events in the construction, hospitality, interiors and design, energy, coatings, entertainment, food and beverage, and transportation sectors. To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events including the Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk). About Africa’s Big 7

Celebrating its 21st edition, Africa’s Big 7 continues to be THE retail-ready food and beverage trade event in Africa. Our event brings together a global line-up of exhibitors, food and beverage communities, and industry leaders. It’s a prime hub for sourcing, trendspotting, and connecting with top trade buyers and influencers. Our 2024 edition will set a new benchmark, showcasing the potential to transform the food and beverage landscape in this dynamic region and beyond.

Africa’s Big 7, in its 21st year, will bring together the best in the food and beverage business to showcase quality and in-demand products, identify growth opportunities and close new business deals. “Our event allows attendees to connect with buyers across the African continent. Discover leads, network with professionals, and access first-class, delectable content,” says Margaret Peters, event manager: food & hospitality at dmg events. “Africa’s Big 7 is a well-established brand and, while it is a retail-ready show, it delivers freshness in the way of new products from around the world directly to Africa’s doorstep.

“Suppliers and manufacturers launch new products at the show, enabling key decision-makers to build long-lasting relationships, while securing import and export deals, throughout this enticing B2B event.” Taking place from June 11 to 13 at its new venue, the Sandton Convention Centre, the show will delve into the latest consumer trends and dining demands, including addressing how menus are adapting. The event brings together the best in the business, showcasing quality and in-demand products across all sectors, from catering to bulk suppliers, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

Private label is booming in Africa, with consumers increasingly seeking value without compromising on quality. Africa’s Big 7 connects manufacturers with the key decision-makers who are shaping the future of private label in Africa, offering a unique platform to showcase products and secure lucrative partnerships. “This is a prime hub for sourcing, trendspotting and connecting with top trade buyers and influencers. Our 2024 edition will set a new benchmark, showcasing the potential to elevate and transform the food and beverage landscape in this dynamic region and beyond.” Commercial and product managers, heads of packaging and business development, marketing directors and officers will be among the 170-plus exhibitors, from across the globe, while 4 300-plus attendees are anticipated, including importers and exporters, food retailers, restaurant managers, buyers and more.

“We are constantly growing and expanding, recognising innovation in the food and beverage industry and moving it forward,” Peters adds. “A delicious feature at the show this year includes the returning SA Bakers’ Challenge, alongside the third National Burger Challenge and the 14th Global Pizza Challenge, shining the spotlight on comfort food. “And for the first time this year, we’ll present Africa’s Game of Chefs, a showcase of the best of the African culinary arts celebrating the most outstanding, up-and-coming hotel chefs together with some of the continent’s most established names to present Africa’s food journey, while inspiring the audience with the thinking behind their brands and food philosophies.”

The co-located events: Africa’s Big 7, the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa and SAITEX will combine 500 exhibitors, 10 000 visitors and over 4 000 square metres of exhibition space to unlock the best opportunities across food and beverage, hospitality and trade. By cross-collaborating the retail food, interiors and hospitality industries, the shows create a powerful platform to attract a diverse range of attendees at a one-stop location to increase visibility and boost business networks. “Africa’s Big 7 promises to serve up the latest and greatest in African food and beverages and is certainly not to be missed.