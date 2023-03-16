Come and celebrate with the channel at the inaugural Moja LOVE Easter Gospel Festival

Johannesburg - Easter is a sacred time for the Christian community, and Moja LOVE (DStv 157) is spreading the love and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ with the launch of the Moja LOVE Easter Gospel Festival.

The event will boast the crème de la crème of the gospel music fraternity. The line-up includes Benjamin Dube, Dumi Mkokstad, Canaan Nyathi, Lebo Sekgobela, Mpumi Mtsweni, Ayanda Ntanzi, Teboho Moloi, and Zaza. They will be supported by the Rising Sun Choir.

Bokani Moyo, head of Moja TV Channels, said: “The Moja LOVE Easter Gospel Festival comes at an exciting time for the channel. We have just turned five years old, and over the years, we have witnessed that our audiences love our gospel content. We planned this event a few years ago, but Covid-19 came in the way of us celebrating with our viewers. We are glad that is all in the past and that this dream is finally coming to fruition. We are looking forward to celebrating the much-loved music genre with our Moja LOVE family.”

Tickets are available at Computicket and start at R250 and go up to R500.