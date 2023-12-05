Coming back strong starts with a pause – Powerade renovates multi-purpose court in Orlando West Park

Through its global communications platform "Pause is Power" launched in 2022, Powerade champions the overlooked potential of a pause and prioritises well-being over winning. The sports drink brand actively takes on the “win at all costs” mentality by emphasising the value and regenerative benefits of a pause – a moment for laughter, introspection, community interaction and recovery. Taking this commitment beyond words, Powerade took a moment to pause and invested in the revitalisation of the popular Orlando West Park. The basketball court got a complete make-over and is now a modernised multi-purpose court.

Unwavering in its belief, Powerade believes that “coming back strong starts with a pause”. This powerful tagline masterfully encapsulates the brand's commitment to not only provide athletes and ordinary citizens with hydration and replenishment, but also igniting their inner tenacity to overcome obstacles and re-emerge more motivated and stronger. Ramokone Ledwaba, marketing director at Coca-Cola Africa, expressed her excitement on the transformation of the multi-purpose court. "This makeover reflects our core values and perfectly mirrors our 'coming back strong starts with a pause’ tagline. At Powerade, we believe the revitalisation of the court sculpts a metaphor for the innate strength within us all. Our conviction rests on the premise that everyone's personal best emanates from a pause of physical or mental activity, and we wanted to ensure we created a space for this.

“We invite the community to embrace this new enhanced court for tranquillity, meditation and rejuvenation,” said Ledwaba. MMC of Community Development in the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Lubabalo Magwentshu was thrilled to witness this powerful brand initiative of giving back. "I am thrilled to witness brands like Powerade embodying the spirit of giving back, recognising the importance of community development through sports, exemplifying the core principles of service delivery and the ‘Batho Pele’ principle. We encourage more brands to follow suit and partner with the city.”

Located in Soweto, a township entrenched with historical significance and dynamic cultures, the Orlando West Park was unveiled in 2010 and functions as a community meeting place. However, the park is more than just a collection of sporting and recreational equipment. It contains swings, netball and basketball courts, a professional-sized football pitch and a one-kilometre running track. Powerade's goal is to ensure that the people who they encounter not only feels empowered and supported, but also emerges stronger and more resilient than before. Its commitment is reflected in its continued support for local athletic events and provision of vital hydration stations during marathons. The brand advocates for the power of the pause and highlights the importance of rest and reflection in the fight for greatness, alongside relentless effort. Powerade sends a powerful message to all individuals that underscoring the potential inherent in each pause taken is a moment of rejuvenation that breeds immense strength for the journey ahead. Remember “Coming Back Strong Starts with a Pause”.