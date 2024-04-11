Cruises International is excited to announce the debut of Allura

Prepare to be swept away by the Allura of the open seas as Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary-and destination-focused cruise line, in partnership with Cruises International, the premier provider of luxury cruise holidays in the South African and African market, unveils its newest fleet addition –Allure.

Scheduled for its debut in 2025, Allura promises a journey like no other, combining the elegance and sophistication of Oceania Cruises with the unparalleled service and luxury of Cruises International.