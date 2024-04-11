Cruises International is excited to announce the debut of Allura

Prepare to be swept away by the Allura of the open seas as Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary-and destination-focused cruise line, in partnership with Cruises International, the premier provider of luxury cruise holidays in the South African and African market, unveils its newest fleet addition –Allure.
Scheduled for its debut in 2025, Allura promises a journey like no other, combining the elegance and sophistication of Oceania Cruises with the unparalleled service and luxury of Cruises International.
As Oceania Cruises celebrates its commitment to delivering unparalleled culinary experiences and destination exploration, Cruises International continues its legacy of more than three decades, making cruise travel dreams a reality for enthusiasts in South Africa and Africa.
“Allura represents the epitome of luxury cruising, offering guests an unforgettable experience at sea. We are thrilled to partner with Cruises International to bring this exceptional offering to travellers in South Africa and Africa.”
Join us as we embark on a journey of luxury and discovery aboard Allura in 2025.