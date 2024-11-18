Discover the Refreshed Mazda CX-3 – Where Style Meets Sophistication

At Mazda, we’ve always believed in creating cars that offer more than just getting you from A to B. With the refreshed Mazda CX-3, we’ve taken that to heart, blending our signature style with a sense of wonder that makes every drive something to look forward to. Wonderrrr Awaits with the Mazda CX-3, a compact SUV designed to elevate the everyday. The Mazda CX-3 is not just about aesthetics, though it certainly has plenty of that. It's a seamless combination of sleek hatchback styling and the versatility of an SUV – perfect for navigating city streets or taking on longer routes with ease. In this latest update, we’ve further enhanced the CX-3, adding features that elevate comfort, refinement, and safety while keeping you at the centre of the driving experience.

When you step inside the Mazda CX-3, you’ll immediately notice the attention to detail. From power fold mirrors, from Active, to cruise control and a suite of safety features like six airbags and Dynamic Stability Control, every element is designed to make your experience smoother and safer. With new tech like Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Wireless charging (Qi) in select models, staying connected has never been easier. But it’s not just about the features – it’s about the way it drives. Powered by our advanced 2.0-liter engine, the CX-3 offers the perfect balance of power and efficiency. You’ll enjoy the thrill of 115 kW and 206 Nm of torque, all while maintaining a fuel consumption of just 6.9L/100km and under. Whether you’re navigating tight urban corners or cruising on open highways, Mazda’s SKYACTIV Technology ensures responsive handling that’s designed to keep you in sync with the road. Introducing the Duo at the Same Price Point – A First for Mazda

Mazda is excited to announce a first for the brand – the launch of two distinct models at the same price point: the CX-3 Carbon Edition and the CX-3 Individual Edition. This is big news for Mazda enthusiasts, offering style and sophistication without compromise. The Carbon Edition, new to the CX-3 range, brings a bold design with standout elements like a black grille, copper accents, and a striking black roof to name but a few. Both, the Individual and Carbon Edition offers a premium experience with features like front and rear parking sensors, power lumbar support, and luxurious 18” alloy wheels. The Individual Edition comes standard with a 7 Speaker BOSE® sound system, Sunroof and Integrated Navigation system. Both models provide unique benefits while maintaining the same accessible price, giving consumers a choice between standout style and premium luxury. What’s New Across the CX-3 Range: CX-3 2.0L Active Edition: Features like power fold mirrors, updated cloth trim, and sleek 16” alloy wheels.

CX-3 2.0L Dynamic Edition: Includes Wireless Apple CarPlay®, Wireless charging (Qi) and rear parking sensors and smart keyless entry. CX-3 2.0L Carbon Edition: For those who love to stand out, the Carbon Edition brings unique design elements like a black grille, copper accents, and a striking black roof. CX-3 2.0L Individual Edition: Our top-of-the-line model includes front and rear parking sensors, 7 Speaker BOSE® sound system, Sunroof and Integrated Navigation system.

The refreshed Mazda CX-3 is more than just a vehicle – it’s your companion for life’s everyday moments. Whether you're driving your kids to school or running errands, it’s thoughtfully designed to turn the mundane into something special. Every feature, from Wireless charging (Qi) to the meticulously crafted interior, is designed to enhance your experience behind the wheel. Mazda CX-3 Pricing (incl. VAT): CX-3 2.0L Active Edition: R417,000

CX-3 2.0L Dynamic Edition: R479,300 CX-3 2.0L Carbon Edition: R551,600 CX-3 2.0L Individual Edition: R551,600