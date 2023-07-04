Embark on an African safari adventure

Johannesburg - Calling all adventurers and nature enthusiasts! Are you ready to experience the untamed beauty of the African bush? Here's your chance to win an awesome prize: a 2-night stay at Elephant Walk Retreat for two adults and two children. Immerse yourself in the wonders of the wild and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Read on to find out how you can enter this exclusive competition! Nestled along the picturesque banks of the Crocodile River, just a stone's throw from the southern entrance of the world-renowned Kruger National Park, at Crocodile Bridge Gate, lies Elephant Walk Retreat, an enchanted haven, offering unrivalled views of the Kruger National Park and the majestic Crocodile River.

At Elephant Walk Retreat, you'll discover a range of accommodation options, from cosy and comfortable to luxurious self-catering units. Whether you're travelling with family, friends, or your beloved partner, each of the nine units boasts breath-taking views of the river and Kruger. From the very comfort of your patio or deck, you can witness incredible wildlife and bird sightings, allowing you to soak up the tranquillity of the African bush without even venturing out on safari. As the lodge’s namesake suggests, Elephant Walk Retreat offers a unique opportunity to witness the magnificence of these gentle giants up close. With the lodge situated along the Kruger border, you can safely marvel at huge herds of elephants as they gracefully stroll through the surrounding area, leaving you in awe of their sheer presence. Elephant Walk Retreat’s history adds an extra layer of charm to this captivating destination. The land on which the lodge stands has been cherished as a family heritage since 1973, infusing the lodge with a sense of warmth and authenticity that resonates with every guest.

During your stay, take advantage of the array of activities that Elephant Walk Retreat can book for you. Embark on safaris into the Kruger National Park, where you'll have the opportunity to encounter the Big Five and discover the raw beauty of the African wilderness. Explore the surrounding region through exhilarating horse safaris or immerse yourself in the cultural richness of nearby villages. For the avid golfer, there are courses waiting to be conquered. Enjoy a leisurely sunset cruise or test your angling skills with tiger fishing. Alternatively, you can choose to remain at the lodge and while away those warm, sunny Lowveld afternoons, by the swimming pool. The possibilities are endless, ensuring an unforgettable adventure for everyone. To enter this exclusive competition and stand a chance to win a 2-night stay at Elephant Walk Lodge for two adults and two children, simply SMS "Elephant Walk Retreat" followed by your name, surname & email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply. SMSes cost R1.50 each. Please note that terms and conditions apply. The prize is valid for six months from the date of issue, excluding long weekends and public holidays. However, you can plan your getaway during regular holidays. The prize is not valid for stays between December 23 and December 31.