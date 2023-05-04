Escape the grind with perfect bushveld break

Johannesburg - The Pilanesberg Game Reserve, located less than three hours from Johannesburg, is the ideal location to fully experience the sights, smells, and sounds of the African bush. And Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge’s luxurious peace and quiet are a hidden retreat inside that will bring you closer to nature while still providing all the conveniences of home. In this enchanted region of the world, game drives in the Pilanesberg are a crucial component of the bush getaway experience. One of the most remarkable experiences you’re going to have in your lifetime will be roaming the vibrant landscape while looking for some of Africa’s largest wildlife.

You’re likely to see the legendary Big Five, and the expert local guides take great satisfaction in imparting their wealth of information about the wildlife and landscape to visitors. You’ll also be amazed by the simple things, like spotting the elusive honey badger, watching a kingfisher dive for its supper, or discovering how plants have been used for centuries as medicines. aha Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge’s five-star restaurant serves delectable meals for foodies and the plainly hungry after a day of sunbathing in the bushveld. Only the freshest local ingredients and produce are used to accommodate all tastes and preferences.

A total of 26 standard rooms (or 13 family suites) with the option of being converted into a family room with two sleeper couches are available at Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge. Additionally, there are four roomy executive suites and one villa with two bedrooms available. If the African heat is getting to you, you can cool off in the on-site plunge pool. Ivory Tree Game Lodge Logo IVORY TREE GAME LODGE The five-star Ivory Tree Game Lodge is found in the north-eastern section of the renowned Pilanesberg National Park, tucked away in the basin of an old amphitheatre split by riverine woods and elephant tracks.

Each of the lodge’s 60 luxurious double suites, whether they be executive, luxury, or ordinary, is situated on the rim of the amphitheatre basin. Every one of them has a full bathroom with an en suite (some also have an outside shower), a minibar fridge, air conditioning and tea and coffee making supplies. The rooms have an old-fashioned safari lodge feel thanks to their earthy colour scheme. The lodge’s luxurious Amani spa, which boasts amazing views of the bush, the dining room, bar, boma, curio shop, conference room and the reception are all located in the central building.

The guest spaces have been thoughtfully designed to provide areas that flow easily and are comfortable. The spaces were created with the intention of hosting a group or offering exclusive, intimate getaways. Two lounges, the main bar, an outdoor cocktail bar, a multi-level dining room, a conference room, a lapa and an open-air boma are included in the core sections. For stunning views of the surrounding amphitheatre, the central areas were built in a double volume style. The large swimming pool has been positioned between the Hotel and the guest areas near the lounges and bar. Please also stop by our gift shop in the lobby and a small watering hole inside the reserve that frequently draws animals.

There are two meeting rooms at Ivory Tree, and they are close to the hub. Any special occasion can be made into a lifetime of treasured memories at The Lodge. The expertise needed to understand a range of specific needs has been gained through the administration and execution of numerous extremely memorable occasions. The events may be anything from product launches to weddings, and while some include dressing up the hotel to take advantage of branding opportunities, others choose to let Mother Nature take centre stage with private ceremonies in the African bush. At Ivory Tree Lodge, open-air safaris are the adventure of choice for the majority of visitors. The lodge’s specially designed 10-seater game viewing vehicles allow you optimal all-around visibility and a personal wildlife drive with knowledgeable guides who can explain the sights and sounds of the African bush.