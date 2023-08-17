Experience extreme luxury with Aha Hotels and Lodges

The resort is surrounded by crystal-clear streams and fresh mountain air, and it is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s premier conference and family holiday resorts in the Drakensberg. aha Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre offers 100 superb north-facing en-suite, self-catering chalets with breath-taking views of the Drakensberg mountains. The room configuration is 100 Three-Bedroom Self-Catering Chalets, each with one double room and two twin bedrooms. One Chalet is specially modified for physically impaired guests. Each self-catering chalet sleeps a maximum of six people, including children. The rooms also feature en-suite bathrooms, high-speed internet access, and a large work area, making them perfect for business travellers. The Tavern Bar caters for a variety of light meals, and a snack menu is available throughout the day. Also on offer are a Pool Bar, pizzeria, and Coffee Shop. Dependent on occupancy, The Le Gruyéres Restaurant offers either an à La Carte or Buffet breakfast, and for Dinner, either a Buffet Dinner or a light snack menu. Our property is unique in that it is a village, complete with a Village Market for the few items you may have forgotten and its own charming village square. General items available are freshly baked bread and rolls, croissants, scones, muffins, farm eggs, cheeses, a variety of cold and marinated meats, braai packs, fresh milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, salads, and picnic baskets. This popular resort offers quality weddings and a variety of conference facilities.

www.alpineheath.co.za

Makalali Main Lodge

Makalali Private Game Lodge is located close to the mighty Drakensberg Mountains, west of the Kruger Park. This ethnic bush retreat lies on 26 000 hectares of bushveld in the North Eastern Lowveld, South Africa. Makalali Game Reserve boasts the Big Five: lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and buffalo. Other characteristic species are the cheetah, giraffe, zebra and kudu. Makalali Private Lodge’s contemporary 5-star Main Lodge was completed in November 2017. Accommodating a total of 60 guests in 30 rooms, this grand yet beautifully simple structure was designed to enhance the organic beauty of the surrounding wilderness. Natural light, fresh free-flowing air, open space, and spectacular views of both the sky and bush are uninterrupted within the living areas of the lodge. Each of Makalali Main Lodge’s 30 rooms, spread across 3 detached river-facing units, is ideally positioned with optimum vantage over the surrounding bush. Breakfast and lunch are enjoyed within the dining area or out on the deck. Bush dinners are ideal for an evening under the African sky, and guests can enjoy an array of African cuisine served at the outside boma. Enjoy early morning and afternoon game drives in open game viewing vehicles conducted by qualified game rangers.