Experience extreme luxury with Aha Hotels and Lodges

Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre
aha Alpine Heath Resort and Conference Centre is a stylish four-star village in the heart of the Drakensberg.
The resort is surrounded by crystal-clear streams and fresh mountain air, and it is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s premier conference and family holiday resorts in the Drakensberg. aha Alpine Heath Resort & Conference Centre offers 100 superb north-facing en-suite, self-catering chalets with breath-taking views of the Drakensberg mountains. The room configuration is 100 Three-Bedroom Self-Catering Chalets, each with one double room and two twin bedrooms. One Chalet is specially modified for physically impaired guests. Each self-catering chalet sleeps a maximum of six people, including children. The rooms also feature en-suite bathrooms, high-speed internet access, and a large work area, making them perfect for business travellers. The Tavern Bar caters for a variety of light meals, and a snack menu is available throughout the day. Also on offer are a Pool Bar, pizzeria, and Coffee Shop. Dependent on occupancy, The Le Gruyéres Restaurant offers either an à La Carte or Buffet breakfast, and for Dinner, either a Buffet Dinner or a light snack menu. Our property is unique in that it is a village, complete with a Village Market for the few items you may have forgotten and its own charming village square. General items available are freshly baked bread and rolls, croissants, scones, muffins, farm eggs, cheeses, a variety of cold and marinated meats, braai packs, fresh milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, salads, and picnic baskets. This popular resort offers quality weddings and a variety of conference facilities.
- www.alpineheath.co.za
Makalali Main Lodge
Makalali Private Game Lodge is located close to the mighty Drakensberg Mountains, west of the Kruger Park. This ethnic bush retreat lies on 26 000 hectares of bushveld in the North Eastern Lowveld, South Africa. Makalali Game Reserve boasts the Big Five: lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and buffalo. Other characteristic species are the cheetah, giraffe, zebra and kudu. Makalali Private Lodge’s contemporary 5-star Main Lodge was completed in November 2017. Accommodating a total of 60 guests in 30 rooms, this grand yet beautifully simple structure was designed to enhance the organic beauty of the surrounding wilderness. Natural light, fresh free-flowing air, open space, and spectacular views of both the sky and bush are uninterrupted within the living areas of the lodge. Each of Makalali Main Lodge’s 30 rooms, spread across 3 detached river-facing units, is ideally positioned with optimum vantage over the surrounding bush. Breakfast and lunch are enjoyed within the dining area or out on the deck. Bush dinners are ideal for an evening under the African sky, and guests can enjoy an array of African cuisine served at the outside boma. Enjoy early morning and afternoon game drives in open game viewing vehicles conducted by qualified game rangers.
- www.makalali.co.za
Gateway Hotel
Appealing to both the leisure and business markets, aha Gateway Hotel offers its guests instant access to the entertainment of the Gateway Theatre of Shopping, which boasts an enormous range of stores with local and international merchandise on offer, a wide variety of classy restaurants, as well as two world-class cinemas. aha Gateway Hotel offers 146 rooms that comprise 104 Standard Rooms, 19 Double Superior Rooms, 18 King Superior Rooms, 3 Junior suites, and 2 Paraplegic Rooms. The Fig Tree Café serves a variety of Continental cuisine, with a selection that is endless and extremely delicious. The hotel has five well-appointed conference venues that accommodate up to 500 delegates, all equipped with the latest technology.
- www.thegatewayhotel.co.za
Harbour Bridge Hotel & Suites
aha Harbour Bridge Hotel & Suites has 40 well-appointed Rooms and 16 Luxury Suites. It has facilities that cater to business and leisure travellers alike. The Suites have an additional lounge area and a fully equipped kitchenette, making them ideal for guests wishing to maintain their daily routines or for families who travel during the holiday season. While the Rooms and Suites each have their own en-suite bathroom and provide optimum comfort, guests may also make use of services designed to ensure absolute relaxation 24 hours a day. aha Harbour Bridge Hotel & Suites offers 56 well-appointed rooms, which include 30 Luxury Rooms with Balconies, 10 Bridge rooms, and a selection of 16 Luxury suites and studios offering open-plan living spaces or Suites with an additional lounge area and fully equipped kitchenette. Enjoy picturesque views of the canal and its surrounds at the glass-styled Canal Café, with its contemporary menu incorporating a tantalising array of delectable dishes that are classically simple and well presented.
- www.harbourbridgehotel.co.za
