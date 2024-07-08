Experience the Bold with TABASCO® Brand’s Fortune Flavours the Bold campaign

GET ready, South Africa, TABASCO® Brand, the legendary flavoursome sauce maker since 1868, is bringing the fun with their exciting new campaign, "Fortune Flavours the Bold", July 28. Join the fun and elevate your meals with a range of nine unique TABASCO® Sauce flavours. Whether you're a fan of the Original or love the intense taste of the Scorpion, there’s something for every taste.

This campaign isn’t just about adding flavour to your food – it’s about adding adventure to your life. Buy any TABASCO® Sauce variant until July 28 and dial *120*435# to enter our thrilling competition. You could win exclusive culinary adventures inspired by our legendary sauces or one of our weekly TABASCO® Sauce hampers. Discover Our Bold Flavours TABASCO® Original Red Sauce

TABASCO® Green Jalapeño Sauce TABASCO® Sweet & Spicy Sauce TABASCO® Buffalo Style Sauce

TABASCO® Sriracha Sauce TABASCO® Cayenne Garlic Sauce TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce

TABASCO® Habanero Sauce TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce Every TABASCO® Sauce is crafted to transform any meal into a culinary adventure. They’re not just bold in flavour – they’re also healthy.

Stay updated and join the excitement on Facebook.com/TabascoSA/. Find bold recipes and discover more about these sauces at www.tabasco.com. Get ready to treat your taste buds, South Africa. Fortune truly favours the bold. All the bold flavours from the TABASCO® Brand are available at all major retail outlets, so remember to add some flavour to your trolley next time you shop.

About TABASCO® Brand McIlhenny Company, the family-owned and operated maker of TABASCO® Brand products, continues its tradition of lighting up the world’s most popular food and drinks with more than 150 years of pepper expertise. TABASCO® Brand products are made by McIlhenny Company, founded by Edmund McIlhenny in 1868 on Avery Island, Louisiana. It was here that he developed the recipe for TABASCO® Original Red Pepper Sauce that's been passed down from generation to generation. Today, nearly 150 years later, TABASCO® Sauce, the basic recipe, the process by which it’s made, and the ingredients remain virtually unchanged.