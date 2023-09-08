Expo a platform for businesswomen to share insights

Johannesburg - Confident Women in Business (CWIB) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated CWIB EXPO, an event dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in business. The CWIB EXPO aims to bring together women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals from various industries to network, learn, and showcase their talents, products, and services.

This event is designed to provide a platform for women to share their experiences, gain valuable insights, and foster connections within a supportive and empowering environment. Businesswomen in Johannesburg and surrounding areas are invited to connect, network, celebrate, grow their networks and businesses, and support other women in business at the upcoming CWIB EXPO. Confident Women in Business (CWIB) is a community of businesswomen who are passionate about their faith and business and a forum to inspire, encourage, and support women in business. The founder of Confident Women in Business, Cerita Nagy, believes that the CWIB EXPOs bring women together with the intention of connecting, collaborating, and supporting one another in their business and faith journeys. Christian businesswomen in any stage of their career or in business can showcase their products and services, support each other, minister to each other, and build heartfelt business relationships.

The CWIB Expo is hosted today, Friday, September 8, 2023, at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton from 9am until 2pm. At 11am, there will be an encouraging business talk! The guest speaker, Puleng March, is a multi-award-winning gospel artist and renowned businesswoman. Her topic is ‘When Your Gift Opens Doors'. Your gift is what God has endowed you to do. When you combine this with your passion, there will be nothing holding you back! March will share her journey with the audience and how speaking your passion into the world will help you reach your dreams and goals in life and in business! When women in business unite for a common purpose, something powerful happens! Whether it is a brand-new business idea, an existing business, or a woman who is looking to make a career change, this Business EXPO is an opportunity to inspire them and grow them as businesswomen. The expo is open to visitors. For more information or to register, visit www.confidentwomeninbusiness.co.za/business-expo-johannesburg-2023 or contact [email protected] Cerita Nagy highlights that her vision and purpose for CWIB are to empower women in business through God’s Word, with weekly Bible Study sessions, monthly get-togethers, regular masterclasses, an annual conference, business expos, business circle events around the country, regular workshops, and retreats. The CWIB Club is a safe space where businesswomen will have the opportunity to grow in their faith and take their business to the next level. In this forum, women can share their faith and their love for business and, through this, empower other women in business. They recently celebrated their 5th birthday and launched the CWIB Club Youth to create a space for students and young businesswomen up to 28-years-old to inspire, encourage, and support them, build connections, and bloom into their future career or business!