Festive opulence and whimsy at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

The tree, adorned in the distinct Hendrick’s aesthetic, invites connoisseurs of fine tastes to capture a moment with it. To celebrate the unveiling of the Hendrick’s tree, a media-exclusive event will take place on November 30. Guests will be treated to a Hendrick’s high-tea menu, which combines traditional high tea with Hendrick’s-infused delights.

From November 29 to December 29, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre will be transformed into a wonderland of themed Christmas trees, with the Hendrick’s Gin tree taking centre stage.

The pairing showcases the brand’s affinity for the unconventional and offers a glimpse into the refreshing encounters that await this holiday season. Hendrick’s Gin is more than just a spirit; it is a companion for creating new festive traditions.

Its unique character and refreshing essence make it the perfect addition to any celebration, transforming ordinary moments into memorable rituals. Whether it’s a gift for the discerning, a gracious host or someone who seems to have everything, Hendrick’s promises to add a touch of the extraordinary.

In anticipation of the holiday shopping season, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre has also released a trendy gift guide featuring Hendrick’s Gin among its various trendy tenants.