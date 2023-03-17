Get ready for a magical evening with Afro soul

Johannesburg - Afro soul fans in Ekurhuleni will be delighted in April with live music influenced by well-known musicians at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace. On April 15, 2023, Gumption Inc. Entertainment and Vth Season will deliver a soulful evening for fans of Afro soul.

Kekelingo, whose songs include Khonza, and Nhlonipho, who recently joined the Vth family, will provide backing for Ami Faku, whose remarkable voice has mesmerised audiences all over the world. Kekelingo was born in Swaziland and has worked with a number of well-known musicians there, including Black Coffee, Ami Faku, and Morda (Black Motion). Gumption Inc. Entertainment's creator and live show producer Richard Dube, who is an avid fan of Afro soul music, claimed he has made it his mission to spread live performances more widely. "An incredible night for music lovers and supporters of great artistry. Nothing pleases us more than to create a platform for quality music to high-quality audiences. Love to see you there," shares Raphael Benza, who is the founder of Vth Season.

In conclusion, the partnership wants to create live performances that are a luxury offering for music fans, allowing them to witness exact productions entirely live with a band. Tickets are available at Ticketpro. For more information contact: Thato Mocumi at 0795892642 or Richard Dube at 0603279271 and @gumptionincentertainment