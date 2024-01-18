Global pioneers – Brescia House School's class of 2023

In 1985, the then-headmistress of Brescia House School, Sr Anselm Peace, wrote in her report: “Today’s pupils will live in a dramatically changed South Africa and in a world society which will no doubt be very different from our own.” The resonance of her foresight is strikingly evident as Brescia House School proudly celebrates the accomplished journey of their Grade 12s of 2023.

These matrics experienced high school amid a whirlwind of change, navigating a world marked by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA). In the wake of the recent global Covid-19 pandemic, international conflicts and an exponential surge in the virtual domain, these girls were trailblazers showing grit and grace while emerging stronger and more adaptable than ever before. The Grade 12s of 2023 were the ones who had to grapple with subject choices, while confined to online learning during their Grade 9 year in 2020. It was a testament to their ability to adapt and thrive in a world of constant disruption, and to foster a mindset of continuous learning, collaboration and creative problem-solving. Central to their educational journey has been the integration into 21st century skills. Under the banner of education beyond borders, Brescia House School partnered with schools in their global Ursuline network to take their pupils into classrooms and educational spaces, all over the world.

Leveraging its well-established global exchange programme, the pupils partnered with The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, New York, on a project titled "Reaching for Global Equality & Equity." Substituting technology for passports, pupils worked in interdependent groups comprising pupils from both schools and had to navigate the challenges of time zones, differing opinions and technology together. Each group focused on a specific aspect of inequality such as housing, education, healthcare, transport and economic opportunity. This project is one example of a number of Education beyond Borders projects that Brescia House School has implemented. The aim of the programme is to leverage the familiarity with online communication and collaboration technology, in order to expose students to not only different thinking and viewpoints, but also preparing them for the dynamic future workforce.