Gospel sensation to perform in SA

Johannesburg - Internationally famous Nigerian gospel music superstar Sinach will be performing in South Africa on August 27 at Centre Court, Emperors Palace, in a symphony of booming harmonies and soul-stirring songs. Her voice, which is angelic and powerful, communicates the uplifting essence of hope and salvation. She is best known for her hit songs Way Maker and I Know Who I Am.

Sinach has had an outstanding career and amassed an extraordinary global following. Sinach is Africa's most streamed and followed musician in her genre, touching lives, lighting sparks of devotion in hearts, and inspiring the very essence of human emotions. Those in attendance can anticipate being serenaded by an extraordinary collection of soul-soothing songs and passionate worship, which will take them to a world where dedication meets heavenly ecstasy.

“I am looking forward to being back in South Africa and making special memories. “My hope is that my music can bring comfort in such troublesome and trying times, that I can inspire people, and that I can inspire their faith in God. “My music comes from a combination of musical and spiritual influences, and I hope to be able to bring that to my fans,” said Sinach.

Leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood, proudly presents Sinach: Live in South Africa in collaboration with Emperors Palace, 24/Seven Travel & Tours, and Independent Media. “Sinach shares her music with us that transcends cultural barriers, resonating with all people of diverse backgrounds and beliefs; it unites us all under the unbreakable umbrella of love and faith, and this event will serve as a fitting stage for her to weave her beautiful talent. “We greatly anticipate this event with her on our stage at Emperors Palace,” said Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.