‘Greatest Love Of All’ star Belinda Davids returns to Joburg Theatre

Johannesburg - Belinda Davids is Back by popular demand! South African singing sensation Davids returns to the Joburg Theatre with The Greatest Love of All at the iconic Mandela Theatre from August 24 to September 10. Last year’s sold-out run exceeded all expectations, resulting in an unprecedented demand for tickets which led to the 2023 return season. To avoid disappointment, fans are encouraged to book sooner rather than later. Tickets are on sale at Webtickets www.webtickets.co.za.

Belinda Davids, a RiSA chart-topping artist who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo, Britain’s Got Talent and BBC1 TV’s Even Better Than the Real Thing will be performing a very special return season including additional songs from the Whitney Houston repertoire. The state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects together with mesmerising vocals by Davids brings Houston’s musical legacy to life. The Greatest Love of All is an acclaimed tribute show described as “mind-blowingly spot on”.

Critics and fans the world over hail this show as an “entertainment spectacle”. Broadway World says Davids is a star in her own right; “she commands the stage and fills the space with her presence.” “The vocal prowess of Belinda Davids continues to wow audiences across the world including the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and of course South Africa.

“The high demand for tickets for last year’s season was phenomenal. As soon as the shows sold out we were inundated with requests from fans asking for a return season,” says Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, chief executive at Joburg City Theatres. “Belinda Davids will be back and we are privileged to host her return to the Joburg Theatre.” The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, Exhale (Shoop Shoop) and Million Dollar Bill.

Davids was invited to audition at the Got Talent All-Stars competition held in Spain earlier this year. Featuring acts from shows such as America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, Belinda’s “Golden Buzzer” moment is available on YouTube @gottalentespana or the website telecinco.es/gottalent/. Davids in The Greatest Love of All continues to wow audiences across the globe as it gathers glowing reviews worldwide. Don’t miss The Greatest Love of All at Joburg Theatre. It’s a hot, hot ticket! Book now, www.webtickets.co.za.