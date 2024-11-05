HONOR announces media partners and industry-leading speakers for Africa Tech Festival 2024 debut

HONOR, a global technology leader, proudly announces its strategic media partners and distinguished line-up of speakers for the Africa Tech Festival 2024, marking its debut as a Gold Sponsor. Fred Zhou, CEO, HONOR South Africa HONOR is partnering with renowned media outlets CNBC Africa and Cape Talk to ensure insightful analysis of its presence at the festival.

These partnerships underscore HONOR’s commitment to engaging with a broad audience and deepening conversations around technological innovation and growth in Africa. Premier Fireside Chat Featuring Industry Titans Highlighting HONOR’s participation will be an exclusive fireside chat titled “The Future of the Smartphone Industry”, scheduled for Tuesday, November 12 from 3pm to 3.45pm at the AfricaCom: Telcos of Tomorrow stage.

This conversation promises compelling insights into the evolving smartphone landscape, driven by AI and foldable technology. Jorge Mendes, CEO, Cell C Speakers for this session include: • Fred Zhou, CEO, HONOR South Africa

• Jorge Mendes, CEO, Cell C • Vinod Nenwani, Head of Android Partnerships, North and South Africa, Google This panel of leaders will explore the opportunities ahead for Africa’s smartphone market, discussing multi-stakeholder collaboration to drive digital inclusion, enhance connectivity, and boost economic growth.

Vinod Nenwani, Head of Android Partnerships, North and South Africa Spotlight on Technological Innovation During the Africa Tech Festival, HONOR will showcase its latest advancements, including its flagship HONOR Magic Series foldable smartphones and a range of AI-enhanced products designed to democratise technology access. Attendees will have hands-on opportunities to experience these pioneering products and witness how HONOR’s innovations are set to transform Africa’s digital landscape. The Africa Tech Festival 2024, set to take place from November 12-14 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), is the premier event for tech professionals, bringing together over 15 000 attendees, 400 speakers, and 300 exhibitors.