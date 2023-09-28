Honor unveils ultimate eye-friendly display in Honor 90 5G

Johannesburg - Honor has consistently employed a scientific approach in its commitment to human-centric innovation, particularly in the field of eye care technology. From its inception, Honor has maintained a long-standing partnership with TÜV Rheinland, a renowned testing institution, to ensure the certification of numerous Honor devices for its effective blue light filtering capabilities. Honor is pushing the boundaries of eye care, with its latest release, the Honor 90 5G.

The Honor 90 5G is equipped with the industry-first 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display boasting 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, the highest in the industry to maintain a more comfortable, flicker-free viewing experience minimising eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience, in all scenarios. Industry-Leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming Technology The PWM Dimming method is known to have three stages of risk when it comes to eye health. The stages are determined by the frequency at which the display backlight flickers, which can affect users differently depending on their sensitivity.

In the high-risk stage, the frequency falls below 1250Hz, leading to noticeable flickering that can increase the risk of eye strain and fatigue. While in the low-risk stage, the frequency is typically between 1250Hz and 3125Hz, ensuring flickering is not noticeable to most users, reducing the risk of eye discomfort. Honor has gone above and beyond with theHonor 90 5G, introducing the industry-first 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology. The groundbreaking feature eliminates any risk to the eyes, providing users with the assurance that they can enjoy their smartphones without any concerns about eye strain or discomfort. With the implementation of the advanced technology, Honor prioritises user well-being, ensuring a safe and enjoyable smartphone experience. Circadian Night Display

The Honor 90 5G is equipped with the innovative Circadian Night Display technology, a feature specifically designed to enhance user sleep quality during night-time usage. By filtering blue light and gently transitions the night-time colour temperature in a natural way, this technology promotes a healthier sleep cycle. Based on extensive lab tests conducted by Honor, this feature enables a 20% increase in melatonin levels, helping users to get longer and better sleep quality. Dynamic Dimming

Knowing that our eyes often feel more comfortable in natural light conditions, the Honor 90 5G uses dynamic light that resembles natural light rhythm to stimulate ciliary muscle movement through Dynamic Dimming. This innovative feature helps to alleviate eye fatigue by as much as 18% by increasing blood circulation in the ciliary muscle. In addition, the brightness level of the display will automatically and periodically change according to the duration of screentime with different external lighting conditions, going brighter and darker imperceptibly according to the desired condition of human eye. TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification

That’s not all, Honor 90 5G has received the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and achieved the risk-free dimming level, perfect for today’s entertainment-hungry generation who spend long hours viewing and watching content on their smartphones. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies and adopting a user-centric approach, Honor aims to provide the best possible eye care experience with the Honor 90 5G, redefining the standards for eye care in the industry. Pricing & Availability

The Honor 90 5G is available for R14 999 for the 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM and is hard bundled with the Honor Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3 499. The Honor 90 Lite 5G is available for R7 999 for the 13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM and is hard bundled with the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 for free. You can purchase the Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G at your nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom, today.