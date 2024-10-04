HONOR X6b: An affordable smartphone with premium features

In today’s fast-evolving smartphone landscape, the gap between entry-level and premium devices is rapidly closing. HONOR, a global technology brand known for its innovative offerings, is leading this charge with the release of its latest entry-level smartphone, the HONOR X6b.

While positioned as an affordable option, the HONOR X6b comes equipped with features traditionally reserved for higher-end models, setting a new standard for what consumers can expect from budget-friendly devices. Power-Packed Performance with Long-Lasting Battery One of the standout features of the HONOR X6b is its 5200mAh battery, which promises up to two days of light use on a single charge. For users who rely heavily on their phones for streaming, social media, and more, the HONOR X6b offers up to 26 hours of online streaming and 27 hours of social media engagement.

Equipped with 35W HONOR SuperCharge technology, it ensures that users can quickly recharge, gaining 20% of battery life in just 10 minutes. Not only does this extend daily usage, but the HONOR X6b’s battery is built to last, retaining 80% capacity after 1 000 charge cycles — an impressive four years of reliable performance. Storage and Multitasking Like Never Before

One of the more surprising aspects of the HONOR X6b is its 128GB internal storage — enough to store over 60 000 photos, 24 000 songs, or 200 movies. For consumers looking to store large amounts of media without upgrading to a premium device, this is a game-changer. Further enhancing performance is the HONOR RAM Turbo technology, which effectively boosts RAM from 6GB to 12GB, allowing users to multitask seamlessly. Whether switching between apps, streaming content, or playing games, the HONOR X6b keeps up without slowing down. Advanced AI Cameras Bring Premium Photography to All

The HONOR X6b also excels in photography, boasting a 50MP AI Ultra-clear main camera. This advanced multi-camera setup, with features like AI Intelligent Recognition and Super Night Scene algorithms, allows users to capture sharp, vivid photos even in low-light conditions. Features such as Smile Snapshot, which automatically takes photos when a smile is detected, show that the X6b is more than just an entry-level phone — it’s a powerful tool for capturing life’s moments with ease. Entertainment Ready: Showmax Partnership In a unique collaboration, HONOR has partnered with Showmax, offering a three-month subscription to the streaming service for consumers who purchase the HONOR X6b. This partnership highlights the phone’s suitability for entertainment, backed by its large storage, long battery life, and clear 90Hz display, which remains visible even under bright sunlight.

For anyone looking for a phone that combines long-lasting performance, superior storage, and advanced features at a competitive price, the HONOR X6b is a standout choice. It redefines the expectations of what a budget smartphone can deliver, making premium experiences accessible to everyone. Pricing and Availability Retailing at only R3 499, the HONOR X6b is the perfect choice for budget-conscious users. The HONOR X6b is available in two colourways – Midnight Black, and Forest Green at selected retailers and network providers nationwide.