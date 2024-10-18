HONOR X6b and Showmax: the perfect combination for on-the-go entertainment

In an era where entertainment is always at our fingertips, the devices we use to consume content have become as important as the shows and movies we love. The newly launched HONOR X6b is designed with this trend in mind, offering users the perfect combination of long-lasting performance and premium features at an affordable price.

What makes this smartphone even more attractive is HONOR’s exclusive partnership with Showmax, giving consumers a three-month mobile-only subscription to one of South Africa’s most popular streaming services. With a powerful battery, ample storage, and a stunning display, the HONOR X6b is the ideal companion for entertainment lovers on the go. Long-Lasting Battery for Endless Streaming

One of the key highlights of the HONOR X6b is its 5200mAh battery, which can power the device through up to 26 hours of continuous streaming on a single charge. For users who binge-watch their favourite series or catch up on the latest films, this extended battery life is a game-changer. Whether you’re streaming on Showmax during a long commute, a flight, or simply at home, the X6b ensures you can enjoy your content without worrying about running out of battery.

Additionally, the HONOR X6b comes with 35W HONOR SuperCharge technology, allowing users to recharge quickly and get back to their shows without long interruptions. A mere 10-minute charge provides 20% battery life, ensuring that you’re never too far from your next episode. A Brilliant Display for Immersive Viewing

The 6.56-inch Clear Display of the HONOR X6b is designed to bring your favourite shows and movies to life. Featuring a 90Hz high refresh rate and an ultra-high brightness mode that reaches up to 780 nits, the display offers crisp, smooth visuals, even in direct sunlight. Whether you’re watching action-packed scenes or intricate dramas, the X6b’s display ensures a superior viewing experience with rich detail and vibrant colours.

Additionally, the Eye Protection Mode and Dynamic Dimming Display work together to reduce eye strain during extended viewing sessions, making it easier to enjoy hours of streaming on Showmax. Showmax Partnership: More Than Just a Phone What truly sets the HONOR X6b apart from other smartphones in its category is its exclusive partnership with Showmax.

Users who purchase the X6b will receive a three-month Showmax subscription, giving them access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and documentaries. This collaboration enhances the overall value of the phone, offering not only cutting-edge hardware but also premium content to match. Whether you’re catching up on the latest season of your favourite series or exploring new content, the HONOR X6b and Showmax partnership is a perfect combination for entertainment on the go.

This offer gives consumers more than just a smartphone — it delivers an all-in-one entertainment experience. Storage That Supports Your Streaming Needs For those who like to download content to watch offline, the HONOR X6b is well-equipped with 128GB of internal storage, ensuring that users can store hours of content directly on their phone.

Whether you’re saving movies for a long trip or entire seasons of your favourite shows, the X6b offers more than enough space for your entertainment needs. The HONOR X6b is not just another entry-level smartphone; it’s a gateway to premium entertainment. By combining robust hardware with the added value of a Showmax subscription, HONOR has created a device that’s perfect for consumers who love entertainment on the go. With long battery life, an expansive display, and enough storage to house your favourite content, the HONOR X6b delivers a complete entertainment experience, redefining what consumers can expect from a budget smartphone.