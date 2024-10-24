HONOR’s MagicOS 9.0: revolutionising user experience with advanced AI features

Global technology brand HONOR has unveiled the launch of MagicOS 9.0 in China, the industry’s first all-scenario personalised AI operating system. This groundbreaking operating system integrates its new proprietary MagicLM line-up, while YOYO Assistant has been upgraded to a more powerful AI Agent. With the launch of the AI Agent Store, HONOR is shaping a new era of intelligent experiences with the multimodal ecosystem.

“At HONOR, we have always championed a human-centric approach and the user empowerment as the cornerstone of our AI innovations. From the launch of Magic Live in December 2016 to the integration of platform-level AI in MagicOS 7.0 in January 2022 and the introduction of the MagicOS 8.0 to revolutionise human-device interaction, HONOR has always been at the forefront of creating human-centric AI innovations,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd. “Today, as we unveil the MagicOS 9.0, which introduces the industry’s first cross-application AI Agent, we showcase HONOR’s steadfast dedication to leveraging AI for operating system enhancement and driving forward innovative intent-based interactions.” New AI Innovation that Understands You Better: Enhanced MagicLM Line-up

Unlike the industry’s common practice of empowering applications or creating AI applications with large language models (LLMs), HONOR leverages LLMs to enhance its platform-level AI capabilities, aiming to provide experiences such as multi-modal natural interaction, accurate intention recognition, and closed-loop services for complex tasks. With the new MagicOS 9.0, HONOR is introducing the MagicLM line-up, a family of LLMs that aims to create transformative experiences with language, visual, audio, and multimodal interactions. Leveraging this advancement, HONOR continues to bring enhancements to the platform-level AI, propelling its evolution into an AI-driven operating system. At the core of the new MagicLM line-up, LLMs dynamically allocate AI computing power based on the specific needs of varied user scenarios. By combining and allocating on-device and cloud resources with agility and flexibility, it strikes an optimal balance between efficiency and experience while meeting diverse user demands.

Among these, the three-billion-parameter LLM is an on-device model that will support HONOR’s mid-range and premium product series. Compared to the previously released seven-billion-parameter on-device model, it has achieved an 80% reduction in power consumption, a 77% increase in loading speed, a 500% increase in word output speed, and a reduction of 1.8GB and 1.6GB in ROM and RAM usage respectively, bringing a significant enhancement compared to industry standards. Meanwhile, the cloud models will also support the full range of products in HONOR’s portfolio.

All-new AI Agent YOYO Leads the Way to Autopilot AI on Smartphones During the launch event, HONOR announced the upgrade of YOYO from a Smart Assistant to AI Agent. Coming with four core capabilities including natural language understanding and computer vision, user behaviour habit learning and scenario perception, intention recognition and decision-making ability, and in-app and cross-app operation, YOYO can accurately understand user needs, decompose task steps, and independently operate and retrieve various resources and third-party services on the phone, meeting user needs based on its learning of user behaviour habits and usage scenarios.

For instance, if a user asks YOYO to order a hot latte with a simple command, it understands and executes the request like a real-life assistant. It can access the user’s frequently used food delivery app, identify their preferred coffee shop, place the coffee order automatically, and finally, verify payment with the user, streamlining the whole process with just a single prompt. HONOR views the AI Agent as capable of handling tasks with just a single command, assisting users in completing tasks they want to do but are unsure of or tasks they could do but prefer not to. Currently, YOYO possesses advanced human-centric scenario understanding capabilities, enabling it to comprehend 600 types of user intents, remember 950 personal habits, and plan 270 complex tasks.

With a single command, YOYO can automatically execute 900 tasks, such as ordering coffee and tea, managing app auto-renewal, permissions, notifications, converting documents, and even filling out forms. George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd, at the MagicOS 9.0 launch in China. Picture Supplied Building a New AI Ecosystem through Open Applications HONOR believes that open collaboration and innovation are essential for thriving in the AI era. In contrast to a closed ecosystem for AI Agent development, HONOR is committed to building AI Agent within an open ecosystem that enables cross-third-party application operations for users.

With the launch of the AI Agent store, HONOR unlocks a new era of intelligent experience powered by YOYO and the multimodal ecosystem. In addition to the new AI Agent, HONOR is also bringing upgrades to Magic Portal and Magic Capsule. With MagicOS 9.0, Magic Portal now offers a more intuitive and seamless experience. Users can simply circle objects to access text and image comprehension without the need to activate the device, allowing for direct access to the desired service in a single step. Bringing Platform-Level AI into Every Interaction with MagicOS 9.0

With AI seamlessly integrated throughout the platform, MagicOS 9.0 has experienced a comprehensive evolution across various areas, including smart connectivity, fluid performance, privacy and security, technological aesthetics, and creative productivity. In light of the rising risks of fraud associated with deepfake technology, MagicOS 9.0 unveils the industry’s first AI Deepfake Detection feature, significantly enhancing security and safeguarding users against potential scams. On the connectivity front, the new MagicRing offers substantial upgrades in heterogeneous networking, cross-device security collaboration, and self-organizing network capabilities. This innovation ensures seamless service flow and allows flexible multi-device connections across various scenarios.

Regarding performance, MagicOS 9.0 has undergone a comprehensive reconstruction of the Turbo X system engine, enhanced by platform-level AI. Coupled with human-centred research, this transformation provides users with a comfortable and enjoyable experience. In terms of technological aesthetics, MagicOS 9.0 introduces an innovative personalisation solution — Magic Personalisation. With engaging features such as Versatile Desktop, Magic Lock Screen, and Magic Style, these tools empower users to express their individuality through the capabilities of on-device AI. In addition, tailored for both creation and office scenarios, HONOR has thoroughly integrated AI into system-level applications, unlocking efficient and convenient capabilities for image and text processing.

For creators, the enhanced AI Gallery features tools such as AI Eraser, face restoration, AI image expansion, and AI style. Catering to needs for office professionals, the upgraded HONOR AI Notes introduces AI Meetings, which automatically record minutes with speaker identification and generate professional meeting summaries with a single touch. Additionally, AI Docs assists with reading, writing, translation, and summarisation, while AI Translate supports multiple interaction methods and offers real-time translation. Leveraging platform-level AI capabilities, HONOR seamlessly integrates AI into MagicOS 9.0, offering a personalised experience that is effortless, smooth, and secure. Working closely with developers, HONOR will continue working towards the goal of creating a new intelligent world for everyone.