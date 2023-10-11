WORLD-famous often starts with Kasi famous, and superstars don’t always start super. While the road to being great hardly ever starts great, Hunter’s encourages you to keep pushing. Today, you’re just you but who knows where you can end up if you keep persevering and honing your skills.

“Hunter’s, the first cider brand in Africa, is well versed in reaping the rewards of perseverance after launching in a largely beer-dominated South African market 35 years ago. “The brand that Refreshes Like Nothing On Earth celebrates a never-give-up spirit, and salutes those with the unwavering spirit of uk’fosta, which directly translated means to keep pushing. “We keep their spirit of uk’fosta refreshed, while they keep persevering,” says Lynsay Sampson, marketing manager of Hunter's.

“Our Hunter’s Refreshes Abafostayo campaign is not the well-trodden rags to riches territory; it’s a light-hearted celebration of the start of the journey.” Not starting great is no reason to hold you back; embracing the spirit of ukfosta is an excellent way to turn dreams into reality. Whether you are banging away in the garage, driving the neighbours insane and making dogs cry with your pitch, remember this is just the beginning. One day when you’ve mastered your skill, you’ll be glad you started, and more importantly, that you kept going. The new campaign brings to life a fun take on the journey of a band with all the passion and talent of future big stars on stage. It's not a sold-out stadium, but the beginning of potentially great things. After playing their hearts out on the modest stage, the band is in high spirits, enjoying the ultimate refreshment of Hunter’s Dry and Gold!