Jazzathon making tuneful return trip to Mother City

Johannesburg - Jazzathon 2023, the People’s Festival, will make its 26th appearance in the Mother City in June, making Cape Town the most popular destination this winter. A superb line-up, featuring the renowned American guitar maestro Stanley Jordan, will make Cape Town's Jazzathon's African Celebration come alive from Friday, June 23, to Sunday, June 25, 2023.

This weekend’s jazz performances at the Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino & Entertainment World in Goodwood, Cape Town, are set to feature an outstanding array of local and international jazz musicians. The three-day festival will feature performances by many different artists, including Jimmy Dludlu, The Lady Day Big Band, Penelope Radsma, Adelia Douw, Chad Saaiman, Seth Grey, Sarah-Jane, Youngsta, and The Black Ties, among others. Jazzathon's dedication to producing high-calibre shows is supported by more than 25 years of sustaining and expanding South Africa's love of popular jazz.

Especially if the Jazzathon all-star band has anything to do with it, this winter appears to be everything but icy, thanks to Kyle Shepherd, Cameron Ward, Don Vino, and Jonathan Rubain. Promotor and organiser Craig Parks said: "It’s our 26th jive around the block. This is not our first, nor our last, attempt to raise the bar, by delivering exactly what the audience wants and expects to hear from the very second they arrive at the hallowed halls of GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World." This year’s festival, which boasts a number of brand-new elements, will feature a wide range of musical genres, an exclusive music showcase location at The Roxy Revue Bar, a Funk-n-Fusion stage at Hanover Street with DJs, hip-hop, Afro-fusion, solo performances, after-parties, a corporate area, and more.

Another noteworthy aspect of this year is a partnership with Music Exchange (MEX), which will host notable international music industry executives and artists at several festivals in the Grand West Market Hall events from June 22 to 24, particularly for those looking to break into the business. The cost of admission to the Cape Town Jazzathon ranges from R150 to R250. R150 to R200 is the price range for tickets to fringe events. Additional updates and information will be provided. Hospitality packages, including private suites, are also available upon request. For people seeking to attend both the festival and the MEX sessions, special tickets are offered.